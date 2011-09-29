(Recasts, changes dateline, adds comment, detail, previous TOKYO)

* Euro up 0.7 percent versus dollar at $1.3635

* German vote on EFSF powers set to pass, may need opposition support

* Short euro positioning could allow for further near-term gains

* Scepticism over long-term stability of euro zone to check euro rallies

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 29 The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday on expectations that the German parliament will approve the euro zone rescue fund's new powers, though scepticism over the long-term stability of the euro zone were expected to check gains.

Dissent within Germany's ruling coalition party may force Chancellor Angela Merkel to rely on support from the centre-left opposition to ensure the bill to strengthen the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) passes.

The vote is scheduled to take place around 0900 GMT, with the result expected by around 0930 GMT.

"There's still a lot of scepticism towards the euro among clients but in our opinion a positive outcome from today's German vote, in particular with respect to Merkel's party, should allow the euro to go higher in the near-term." said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.

"Conditions in the euro zone are quite bad but extreme short positioning and some more upside surprise potential may see it rise further," he added.

The euro was up around 0.7 percent on the day against the dollar at $1.3635 , well above Monday's eight-month low of $1.3360, which was hit as concerns over policymakers ability to come up with a concrete plan to shore up the euro zone's finances intensified.

Subsequent cautious optimism that the next tranche of Greece's bailout funds would be approved, together with Finland voting in favour of expanding the powers of the EFSF, have helped the euro to gain some stability.

"Passage of the EFSF reform through the German parliament today should be routine, and suggests an upside bias for the euro," said analysts at Lloyds Banking Group in a note.

Traders reported offers in the $1.3650 region, becoming stronger around Wednesday's high of $1.3690, with talk of Asian sovereign supply in the $1.3700 zone. Large option expiries were seen higher up at $1.3850.

On the downside, traders reported demand from model-based accounts around $1.3580 with stop-loss orders below.

The euro remains short of $1.3715, a key resistance level that is a 61.8 percent retracement of its decline to $1.3360 from $1.3937. Support is at $1.3475-85, a 61.8 percent retracement of its advance to $1.3360 from $1.3690.

The single currency was still on track to mark its worst quarter since early 2010, with traders wary over potential for further falls, on nagging worries over the prospect of Greek default and constant bickering by European policy-makers over the response to the crisis.

This in turn has sparked jitters over contagion to Italy and Spain and fuelled fears about the sovereign debt exposure of European banks.

The euro rose 0.4 percent against the yen to 104.12 yen , having bounced from a decade low of 101.90 yen earlier in the week. Tokyo exporters have been spotted selling in transactions related to the end of the quarter, but traders said the majority of them were likely settled by now.

BERNANKE'S INFLATION CAUTION

The dollar index nudged 0.2 percent lower to 77.707, off an eight-month peak of 78.863 struck on Monday, with some analysts saying its recent safe-haven strength may be undermined by expectations of more easing by the Federal Reserve.

In a market fixated on the euro zone debt saga, comments by Fed chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday that the U.S. central bank may act if inflation falls further drew hardly any attention.

But the comments appeared important as inflation expectations are already very low. The gap between yields on 10-year Treasury notes and their inflation-protected counterparts fell to 1.70 percent last week, the lowest since September 2010.

"I feel that the market may gradually wake up to his comments," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

The greenback was steady against the yen at 76.49 , not far from the record low of 75.94 hit in August. The yen has gained 5.7 percent so far this year.

Risk currencies also gained, driven by a rebound in metals and commodities, with the Aussie advancing 0.4 percent to $0.9822 . (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodowski; editing by Anna Willard)