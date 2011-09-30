* Euro DIPS vs dollar on German data, doubts about EFSF powers

* German EconMin: lawmakers unwilling to leverage fund

* Dollar supported broadly on month-end rebalancing demand

* Euro unmoved by high Sept euro zone inflation reading

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Sept 30 The euro fell against the dollar on Friday and was set for its biggest monthly loss in 10 months as weak German retail sales added to a grim outlook for the global economy, while markets doubted the firepower of a beefed-up euro zone bailout fund.

Month-end demand supported the dollar as market participants said non-U.S. fund managers needed to buy the currency after a sell-off in equity markets this month required them to cut back their dollar hedging positions.

A higher than expected euro zone inflation reading for September -- dampening any prospects of a near-term ECB interest rate cut -- had little impact on the common currency. Analysts said the inflation outlook was benign, with markets staying focused on the likelihood of another recession.

Adding to signs the global recovery was stuttering, German retail sales tumbled 2.9 percent on the month in August, falling at their fastest pace in more than four years.

"German retail sales were disappointing, so things are pointing to a further economic slowdown ahead. On top of that, the sovereign debt issue is ongoing," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

"To see the euro rebound we have to see more steps taken towards extending the lending ability of the EFSF and more efforts to prop up growth."

The prospect of increased EFSF lending powers seemed low on Friday, as Germany's economy minister said the country's lower parliamentary house did not seem willing to approve higher limits.

The euro traded 0.5 percent lower on the day at $1.3525, shedding gains made on Thursday when lawmakers in Berlin voted to approve a beefing-up of the fund.

It fell as low as $1.3488, but selling petered out ahead of $1.3480 as traders suspected big stop-loss sell orders below that level.

BAD MONTH FOR EURO

The single currency is on track to lose around 6 percent versus the dollar this month, its biggest fall since November 2010.

Jitters over the spiralling European debt crisis, European banks' exposure to sovereign debt and a slowing global economy caused investors to slash their bets on risky assets in the July-September quarter, sending the common currency down almost 10 cents versus the dollar.

Sentiment for the euro remains negative as many investors are still betting on a Greek debt default, while demanding more measures to prevent Athens's debt problems from spreading to other countries.

The dollar rose versus a currency basket, lifting its trade-weighted index 0.3 percent to 78.245 .

Market participants saw a need for investors to buy dollars against the yen, sterling and the Australian and Canadian currencies later in the day for month-end adjustment purposes.

The dollar was flat on the day at 76.85 yen, as broad demand pulled the U.S. currency away from a session low of 76.49 hit in Asian trade, where traders in Tokyo had cited selling by Japanese exporters.

Investors took in their stride comments by Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi, who said Japan will boost its currency intervention fund by 15 trillion yen ($195 billion) through a third extra budget for the fiscal year to next March.

The New Zealand dollar fell roughly 1 percent on the day to a six-month low of US$0.7618 after Standard & Poor's followed Fitch Ratings in downgrading the country's sovereign debt by one notch.

Euro zone finance ministers meet next week to discuss more ways to help Greece, but few in the market are expecting aggressive measures to ring-fence other countries should Athens default on its debts, which will keep the euro on the backfoot.

"We don't expect any concrete decisions from next week's Eurogroup meeting. But we could get a positive statement that policymakers will help the euro zone periphery, which could help sentiment," said You-Na Park, currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

She said any euro gains on such optimism would likely be capped around $1.37.

Some investors have been speculating about the possibility the European Central Bank may cut interest rates next week or print more euros as the debt crisis worsens.

But Friday's inflation data suggested price pressures would make such a move difficult.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)