* Euro dips vs dollar on German data, doubts about EFSF powers

* German EconMin: lawmakers unwilling to leverage EFSF

* Dollar supported broadly on month-end rebalancing demand

* Euro unmoved by high Sept euro zone inflation reading

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Sept 30 The euro fell against the dollar on Friday and was set for its biggest monthly loss in 10 months as weak German retail sales added to a grim outlook for the economy, while markets doubted the firepower of a beefed-up euro zone bailout fund.

Month-end demand supported the dollar as market participants said non-U.S. fund managers needed to buy the currency after a sell-off in U.S. equity markets this month forced them to rebalance their currency hedge portfolios.

A higher than expected euro zone inflation reading for September -- dampening any prospects of a near-term ECB interest rate cut -- had little impact on the common currency. Analysts said the inflation outlook was benign, with markets staying focused on the likelihood of another recession.

Adding to economic concerns, German retail sales tumbled 2.9 percent on the month in August, falling at their fastest pace in more than four years.

"German retail sales were disappointing, so things are pointing to a further economic slowdown ahead. On top of that, the sovereign debt issue is ongoing," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

"To see the euro rebound we have to see more steps taken towards extending the lending ability of the EFSF and more efforts to prop up growth."

Even thought Germany's parliament approved a boost to the fund on Thursday, markets see a further increase in the firepower of the fund as vital if it is to offer protection to large states such as Italy and Spain and help banks.

Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Friday that Germany's parliament would not be willing to leverage the crisis fund to provide enhanced support for stricken euro zone states.

The euro traded 0.8 percent lower on the day at $1.3480, shedding gains made on Thursday when lawmakers in Berlin voted to approve the beefing-up of the fund.

Traders also said a large euro/sterling sell order was weighing on the single currency.

BAD MONTH FOR EURO

The single currency is on track to lose around 6 percent versus the dollar this month, its biggest fall since November 2010, though it remained above Monday's 8-month low of $1.3360.

Jitters over the spiralling European debt crisis, European banks' exposure to sovereign debt and a slowing global economy caused investors to slash their bets on risky assets in the July-September quarter, sending the common currency down almost 10 cents versus the dollar.

Sentiment for the euro remains negative as investors are still betting on a Greek debt default, while seeking more measures to prevent Athens's debt problems from spreading to other countries.

The euro options market shows investors needing to pay more for downside protection than for the upside, which highlights concern over a deeper spot fall.

Euro zone finance ministers meet next week to discuss more ways to help Greece, but few in the market are expecting aggressive measures to ring-fence other countries should Athens default on its debts, which will keep the euro on the backfoot.

"We don't expect any concrete decisions from next week's Eurogroup meeting. But we could get a positive statement that policymakers will help the euro zone periphery, which could help sentiment," said You-Na Park, currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Some investors have been speculating about the possibility the European Central Bank may cut interest rates next week or print more euros as the debt crisis worsens.

But Friday's inflation data suggested price pressures would make such a move difficult.

The dollar-index rose 0.4 percent to 78.342 , with traders reporting dollar demand for month-end after falls in U.S. equity markets this month.

The dollar was flat on the day at 76.83 yen, as broad demand pulled the U.S. currency away from a session low of 76.49 hit in Asian trade, where traders in Tokyo had cited strong yen demand from Japanese exporters. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong)