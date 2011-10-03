* Greek draft budget forecasts bigger deficits than expected
* Euro hits 8-mth trough as macro funds sell; more downside
seen
* 1-yr euro risks loom near record highs
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 3 The euro hovered near a
eight-month trough against the dollar and a decade low against
the yen on Monday, as worries about the health of the euro
zone's banking sector amid mounting concerns about a Greek
default drove investors to sell.
With Europe still divided over how to tackle the spiralling
debt crisis and the risk of contagion engulfing the bigger euro
zone economies and the financial sector, the euro is likely to
stay under pressure, traders said.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.3325 , having
fallen to a low of $1.3313. The single currency?lost 7 percent
in September -- its largest monthly drop since November 2010.
Traders cited talk of option barriers at $1.3300, $1.3275 and
$1.3250.
Stocks, commodities and growth-linked currencies ground
lower on expectations of cooling global growth, prompting both
leveraged and macro funds to unwind positions funded in the
dollar and the yen. As a result, the risk-sensitive Australian
dollar hit a 10-month low at $0.9592 .
European shares started lower with banking stocks coming
under fresh pressure. French daily Les Echos reported Belgian
and French finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss ways
to shore up the balance sheet of troubled financial services
group Dexia , reminding investors of the problems euro
zone banks face due to their exposure to peripheral debt.
"Euro zone bank issues remain a big issue and we expect the
euro's downside to continue," said George Saravelos, G10 FX
strategist at Deutsche Bank.
"But the focus will shift to monetary policy and growth this
week. There is a chance that there could be a short squeeze in
the euro in the near term if the European Central Bank does not
provide the support some investors are looking for."
The ECB meets this week and investors are pricing in a
chance that the central bank will cut rates. But the prospect of
a radical 50 basis point cut -- as forecast by some major banks
-- is being priced out as data showed euro zone inflation
remains above target.
Euro zone PMI data which is due shortly will give investors
some clue on how manufacturing activity is holding up in the
region. Factory activity in some Asia's biggest economies lumped
to levels last seen during the worst of the global financial
crisis, data released on Monday showed.
Euro zone finance ministers meeting later are expected to
put pressure on Greece to implement agreed structural reforms
and to discuss options for leveraging the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), the currency bloc's bailout fund, to
increase its financial firepower.
That meeting comes after Greece said it will miss a deficit
target set just months ago.
SHORT POSITIONS
Speculators have been going short against the euro and this
trend is likely to continue.
The options market points to a strong appetite for long-term
euro/dollar puts -- bets that the euro will weaken. One-year
risk reversal spreads continued to widen and hit
a record high around 4.0 at the end of last week and still stand
near that level.
"This suggests some structural need to hedge against
over-exposure to the euro," an options trader in Tokyo
said.
The dollar index hit an eight month high, gaining 0.7
percent to 79.092. It was last up 0.55 percent at 78.99.
The greenback eased on the yen to 76.85 yen, having hit a
two-week high at 77.27 yen and breaking above its 55-day
moving average at 77.17 for the first time since its spike after
intervention on Aug. 4. Stop losses loom around 77.30 yen, while
orders are seen around 77.50, yen traders said.
Tokyo dealers also reported macro funds building dollar long
positions and analysts said that if the current crisis deepened,
this time the yen could weaken versus the dollar, unlike the
global financial crisis in 2008.
"Contrary to what happened during the global financial
crisis in 2008, this time the yen carry trade has not been as
active," said Junya Tanase, chief strategist at JPMorgan Chase
in Tokyo, adding that the dollar may strengthen to 78-79 yen
over the next two weeks, although other yen crosses were likely
to soften.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Sladkowski; Editing by John
Stonestreet)