* Greek draft budget forecasts bigger deficits than expected

* Euro hits 8-mth trough as macro funds sell; more downside seen

* 1-yr euro risks loom near record highs

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 3 The euro hovered near a eight-month trough against the dollar and a decade low against the yen on Monday, as worries about the health of the euro zone's banking sector amid mounting concerns about a Greek default drove investors to sell.

With Europe still divided over how to tackle the spiralling debt crisis and the risk of contagion engulfing the bigger euro zone economies and the financial sector, the euro is likely to stay under pressure, traders said.

The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.3325 , having fallen to a low of $1.3313. The single currency?lost 7 percent in September -- its largest monthly drop since November 2010. Traders cited talk of option barriers at $1.3300, $1.3275 and $1.3250.

Stocks, commodities and growth-linked currencies ground lower on expectations of cooling global growth, prompting both leveraged and macro funds to unwind positions funded in the dollar and the yen. As a result, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar hit a 10-month low at $0.9592 .

European shares started lower with banking stocks coming under fresh pressure. French daily Les Echos reported Belgian and French finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss ways to shore up the balance sheet of troubled financial services group Dexia , reminding investors of the problems euro zone banks face due to their exposure to peripheral debt.

"Euro zone bank issues remain a big issue and we expect the euro's downside to continue," said George Saravelos, G10 FX strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"But the focus will shift to monetary policy and growth this week. There is a chance that there could be a short squeeze in the euro in the near term if the European Central Bank does not provide the support some investors are looking for."

The ECB meets this week and investors are pricing in a chance that the central bank will cut rates. But the prospect of a radical 50 basis point cut -- as forecast by some major banks -- is being priced out as data showed euro zone inflation remains above target.

Euro zone PMI data which is due shortly will give investors some clue on how manufacturing activity is holding up in the region. Factory activity in some Asia's biggest economies lumped to levels last seen during the worst of the global financial crisis, data released on Monday showed.

Euro zone finance ministers meeting later are expected to put pressure on Greece to implement agreed structural reforms and to discuss options for leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the currency bloc's bailout fund, to increase its financial firepower.

That meeting comes after Greece said it will miss a deficit target set just months ago.

SHORT POSITIONS

Speculators have been going short against the euro and this trend is likely to continue.

The options market points to a strong appetite for long-term euro/dollar puts -- bets that the euro will weaken. One-year risk reversal spreads continued to widen and hit a record high around 4.0 at the end of last week and still stand near that level.

"This suggests some structural need to hedge against over-exposure to the euro," an options trader in Tokyo said.

The dollar index hit an eight month high, gaining 0.7 percent to 79.092. It was last up 0.55 percent at 78.99.

The greenback eased on the yen to 76.85 yen, having hit a two-week high at 77.27 yen and breaking above its 55-day moving average at 77.17 for the first time since its spike after intervention on Aug. 4. Stop losses loom around 77.30 yen, while orders are seen around 77.50, yen traders said.

Tokyo dealers also reported macro funds building dollar long positions and analysts said that if the current crisis deepened, this time the yen could weaken versus the dollar, unlike the global financial crisis in 2008.

"Contrary to what happened during the global financial crisis in 2008, this time the yen carry trade has not been as active," said Junya Tanase, chief strategist at JPMorgan Chase in Tokyo, adding that the dollar may strengthen to 78-79 yen over the next two weeks, although other yen crosses were likely to soften.

(Additional reporting by Antoni Sladkowski; Editing by John Stonestreet)