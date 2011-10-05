* Euro slips broadly, hovers near 9-mth low vs dollar

* Investors await details on possible euro zone bank support

* some see more euro losses, ECB policy risks ahead

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Oct 5 The euro slipped on Wednesday and was vulnerable to more selling if European policymakers are not seen to be making progress on discussion to recapitalise struggling banks.

The single currency hovered near a nine-month low against the dollar, as investors were sceptical whether policymakers would act quickly to beef up euro zone banks after media reports that ministers see urgency in the issue as the possibility of a Greek debt default increases.

A downgrade of Italian sovereign debt by ratings agency Moody's highlighted funding difficulties facing some euro zone countries, while France and Belgium were forced to help Dexia SA in the first state rescue of a European bank in the euro zone debt crisis.

Many in the market remained firmly negative on the euro, and investors are prepared to shed more riskier assets even after European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told the Financial Times on Tuesday there was a shared view that European banks' capital positions must be reinforced.

Analysts said the single currency could fall further if investors sense that European policymakers continue to drag their feet in solving the region's debt problems.

"At this point, there's just been news of discussions about a possible bank recapitalisations, there's no details yet," said Kasper Kirkegaard, currency strategist at Danske in Copenhagen.

"There's a high risk of a further sell-off if we don't get details on this soon."

The euro traded 0.4 percent lower on the day at $1.3290 in early European trade, slipping towards a session low of $1.3260 hit in earlier trade.

Brushing off a 1 percent rise in European shares , the single currency stayed in range of $1.3145 hit on Tuesday, its weakest since January.

The dollar fell 0.4 percent versus a currency basket as investors locked in profits on the U.S. currency's rally in the past week, but analysts expect it to gain further, boosted by the safe-haven appeal of the world's more liquid currency.

The yen also rose, pushing the euro down half a percent to 102.02 yen , while the dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 76.75 yen.

The Swiss franc suffered on speculation the Swiss National bank may set a new floor on the euro/Swiss exchange rate to further tone down strength in the Swiss currency.

The euro Rose 0.4 percent to 1.2275 francs, while the dollar rose 0.7 percent to 0.9228 francs .

ECB RISKS

Some analysts said a brief corrective rally in the euro to around $1.34 could not be ruled out after the currency bounced on Tuesday from levels which, had they been breached, would have signalled an acceleration of its decline.

The euro hovers above key support at $1.3140 -- a 76.4 percent retracement of a rise from its August 2010 low of $1.2583 to this year's high above $1.49.

However, analysts believe that any upside in the euro would be limited ahead of a European Central Bank policy announcement on Thursday.

Many in the market speculate the central bank may open the door to more monetary easing to support the economy during the debt turmoil.

"While there could be some initial EUR rebound if the ECB leaves rates unchanged Thursday, gains are expected to be short-lived," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

"Even if the ECB does not cut this week, Trichet is likely to step up the dovish rhetoric, clearing the way for action in November. (Additional reporting by Asia Forex Team; Editing by Toby Chopra)