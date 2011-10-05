* Euro slips broadly, hovers near 9-mth low vs dollar

* Investors await details on possible euro zone bank support

* Some see more euro losses, ECB policy risks ahead

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Oct 5 The euro inched lower on Wednesday, pressured by scepticism about European policymakers' willingness to act quickly to beef up banks facing funding strains in the euro zone's debt crisis.

A rise in European shares kept the single currency off a session low, but it held near a nine-month trough against the dollar as many investors questioned whether euro zone officials will take a more proactive stance to reduce the fallout of a possible Greek debt default.

European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told the FT on Tuesday there was a shared view that European banks' capital positions must be reinforced, but investors remain sceptical of ministers' will to act commensurately to the risks emerging.

A downgrade of Italian sovereign debt by ratings agency Moody's highlighted the funding difficulties facing the euro zone's third biggest economy, while France and Belgium were forced to help Dexia SA in the first state rescue of a European bank in the crisis.

Analysts said the single currency could fall further if investors sense European policymakers are dragging their feet.

Any sign that Germany, which is taking the brunt of bailing out weak countries, was becoming more resistant to working towards a lasting, coordinated solution to the debt crisis would also hurt the euro, they added.

"There's just been news of discussions about a possible bank recapitalisations, there's no details yet," said Kasper Kirkegaard, currency strategist at Danske in Copenhagen.

"There's a high risk of a further sell-off if we don't get details on this soon."

The euro slipped 0.3 percent lower on the day to $1.3300, slipping towards a session low of $1.3260. It stayed in range of $1.3145 hit on Tuesday, its weakest since January.

Traders cited selling by Asian names, including sovereigns, which knocked the euro from the day's high of $1.3358. Some cited offers and stop-loss buy orders around $1.3360 and above.

They said the euro may bounce around its current range as investors were wary of placing big bets in either direction given uncertainty surrounding a policy announcement from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

"Anywhere above $1.3350 should see some range players selling," said a trader in London. "It looks like $1.3240/50 to 1.3360/70 may play ahead of the ECB tomorrow."

ECB RISKS

The dollar fell 0.5 percent versus a currency basket as investors locked in profits on the U.S. currency's rally in the past week, but analysts expect it to gain further, boosted by the safe-haven appeal of the world's more liquid currency.

The yen rose around half a percent against the euro to 102.02 yen , while the dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 76.75 yen.

The Swiss franc suffered on speculation the Swiss National bank may set a new floor on the euro/Swiss exchange rate to further tone down the currency's strength. It fell 0.2 and 0.5 percent against the euro and dollar respectively.

Some analysts said a brief corrective rally in the euro to around $1.34 could not be ruled out after the currency bounced on Tuesday from levels which, had they been breached, would have signalled an acceleration of its decline.

The euro is hovering above key support at $1.3140 -- a 76.4 percent retracement of a rise from its August 2010 low of $1.2583 to this year's high above $1.49.

But many in the market speculate it faces downward pressure if the ECB on Thursday opens the door to more monetary easing to support the economy during the debt turmoil.

"While there could be some initial EUR rebound if the ECB leaves rates unchanged Thursday, gains are expected to be short-lived," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

"Even if the ECB does not cut this week, (ECB President) Trichet is likely to step up the dovish rhetoric, clearing the way for action in November."

U.S. non-farm payrolls due on Friday provide another risk event for investors, as signs the job sector is continuing to suffer may raise the argument for more U.S. monetary easing to boost the economy.

Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke on Tuesday said the economy was "close to faltering", and that the central bank was prepared to take further steps to help.

Weak readings of Challenger layoffs and ADP employment on Wednesday, however, may boost the dollar if investors dump more risky assets on the view the global economy continues to suffer. (Editing by Patrick Graham)