(Updates prices, adds quote, change dateline, previous Tokyo)
* Barroso comments on recapitalising banks push euro to
session high
* Rates seen on hold, liquidity measures likely from ECB
* Euro spikes versus Swiss franc, traders cite media report
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 6 The euro climbed versus the dollar
on Thursday after a top euro zone official said policymakers are
proposing coordinated action to recapitalise banks, raising
expectations the region's banking sector would be ringfenced
from the Greek debt crisis.
The euro was last up 0.3 percent on the day versus
the dollar, near a session high of $1.3397. It jumped sharply
following European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
comments, and stops were cited above $1.3420.
Investors were also focused on the European Central Bank
meeting where policymakers are expected to provide longer-term
funding to banks and keep interest rates on hold.
But there was some speculation of a rate cut and that
uncertainty meant some investors were more likely to go into the
announcement at 1145 GMT with positions squared.
Some market players were reluctant to initiate fresh
positions ahead of ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet's last
policy meeting. He could pave the way for a cut before year-end,
even if rates are kept on hold at 1.5 percent today.
"We expect there will be no rate cut today which should be
some kind of support for the euro as long as the market does not
come to the conclusion the ECB is behind the curve and not
taking action quickly enough," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency
analyst at Commerzbank.
Calls for a cut have grown louder amid signs the euro zone
economy is deteriorating further and as Greek default fears
weigh heavily on confidence in the bloc's banks.
In a Reuters survey taken last week, 56 out of 75 economists
said they expected the ECB to hold rates this time around,
though 13 saw a 25 basis-point cut and 7 predicted a 50
basis-point cut.
Analysts said other measures to support Europe's banking
system could include more liquidity, bringing back the ECB's
12-month tender last used at the end of 2009, and possibly the
resurrection of its programme for buying covered bonds.
A trader at a Japanese bank said if there was no cut, but
additional measures like more liquidity are flagged, the euro
could rise, taking out stop losses between $1.3400 and $1.3450.
A decisive break above that level could pave the way for a
correction towards $1.3680 -- the 38.2 percent retracement of
the late August to early October slide from $1.4550 to $1.3145,
a nine-month trough struck this week.
WAITING FOR SOLUTION
Optimism that Germany was taking steps to safeguard the
financial sector and improved U.S. economic data provided some
support for the single currency after a volatile week in which
the French and Belgian governments pledged to rescue troubled
bank Dexia .
European finance ministers have agreed to safeguard banks,
which could face heavy losses if a planned second bailout
package for Greece does not go ahead, but analysts said event
risk for the euro remained high.
"The crisis is far from over and I'm still negative on the
euro looking beyond the ECB," said Minori Uchida, senior analyst
at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, adding that the currency
may eventually drift below $1.30 in the coming days.
The single currency jumped to a four-month high of 1.2430
Swiss francs . Traders cited media reports quoting a
senior Swiss official as saying a higher exchange rate floor in
euro/Swiss would be better for the economy.
Sterling fell 0.2 percent versus the dollar to $1.5438
ahead of a Bank of England rate decision, also on
Thursday, amid talk policymakers may open the way for more
quantitative easing.
Once ECB and BoE rate decisions are out, market attention is
likely to focus on the U.S. economy. A good number from Friday's
U.S. non-farm payrolls could set the stage for a rally in risk
assets.
The dollar index came off a nine-month high of 79.838
earlier in the week to last trade at 79.055. The greenback was
steady against the yen at 76.71 , off a three-week peak of
77.26 struck on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; editing by Anna
Willard)