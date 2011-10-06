(Updates prices, adds quote)

* Barroso comments on recapitalising banks push euro to session high

* Rates seen on hold, liquidity measures likely from ECB

* Euro spikes versus Swiss franc, traders cite media report

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 6 The euro rose versus the dollar on Thursday after a top euro zone official said policymakers are proposing coordinated action to recapitalise banks, raising expectations the region's banking sector would be ringfenced from the Greek debt crisis.

The euro was last up 0.15 percent on the day versus the dollar at $1.3366, off an earlier session high of $1.3399.

It had jumped following the comments from European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso , but traders said Asian sovereign and macro funds were seen selling into euro strength. Stops were cited above $1.3420 and $1.3450.

A decisive break above those levels could pave the way for a correction towards $1.3680, the 38.2 percent retracement of the late August to early October slide from $1.4550 to $1.3145, a nine-month trough struck this week.

Investors were also focused on the European Central Bank meeting, where policymakers are expected to provide longer-term funding to banks and keep rates on hold. But there was some speculation of a rate cut and that uncertainty meant investors were more likely to go into the announcement at 1145 GMT with positions squared.

"We expect there will be no rate cut today which should be some kind of support for the euro as long as the market does not come to the conclusion the ECB is behind the curve and not taking action quickly enough," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency analyst at Commerzbank.

Calls for a cut have grown louder amid signs the euro zone economy is deteriorating further and as Greek default fears weigh heavily on confidence in the bloc's banks.

In a Reuters survey taken last week, 56 out of 75 economists said they expected the ECB to hold rates this time around, though 13 saw a 25 basis-point cut and 7 predicted a 50 basis-point cut.

Analysts said other measures to support Europe's banking system could include more liquidity, bringing back the ECB's 12-month tender last used at the end of 2009, and possibly the resurrection of its programme for buying covered bonds.

WAITING FOR SOLUTION

Optimism that Germany was taking steps to safeguard the financial sector and improved U.S. economic data provided some support for the single currency after a volatile week in which the French and Belgian governments pledged to rescue troubled bank Dexia .

Analysts said near-term event risk for the euro remained high, although some saw a fall below $1.30 as a good buying opportunity given policymakers are working towards a solution to the debt crisis that would boost the euro.

"Near-term risks are to the downside but a lot of bad news is already priced in to the euro," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

"There has been a big move since early September. It feels like there will be another leg lower and after that we could definitely get a positive surprise, although European leaders need to deliver."

The single currency jumped to a four-month high of 1.2430 Swiss francs . Traders cited media reports quoting a senior Swiss official as saying a higher exchange rate floor in euro/Swiss would be better for the economy.

Sterling rose 0.1 percent versus the dollar to $1.5482 ahead of a Bank of England rate decision, also on Thursday, amid talk policymakers may open the way for more quantitative easing.

Once the ECB and BoE rate decisions are out, market attention is likely to switch to the U.S. economy. A good number from Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls could set the stage for a rally in risk assets.

The dollar index came off a nine-month high of 79.838 earlier in the week to last trade at 78.849. The greenback dipped against the yen to 76.67 , off a three-week peak of 77.26 struck on Monday.

Morgan Stanley said in a note on Thursday they initiated a fresh buy position in dollar/yen and recommended entering the trade at 76.75 yen with a target of 78 and stops at 76.40. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)