(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Barroso comments on recapitalising banks push euro to
session high
* Rates seen on hold, liquidity measures likely from ECB
* Euro spikes versus Swiss franc, traders cite media report
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 6 The euro rose versus the dollar on
Thursday after a top euro zone official said policymakers are
proposing coordinated action to recapitalise banks, raising
expectations the region's banking sector would be ringfenced
from the Greek debt crisis.
The euro was last up 0.15 percent on the day versus
the dollar at $1.3366, off an earlier session high of $1.3399.
It had jumped following the comments from European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso , but
traders said Asian sovereign and macro funds were seen selling
into euro strength. Stops were cited above $1.3420 and $1.3450.
A decisive break above those levels could pave the way for a
correction towards $1.3680, the 38.2 percent retracement of the
late August to early October slide from $1.4550 to $1.3145, a
nine-month trough struck this week.
Investors were also focused on the European Central Bank
meeting, where policymakers are expected to provide longer-term
funding to banks and keep rates on hold. But
there was some speculation of a rate cut and that uncertainty
meant investors were more likely to go into the announcement at
1145 GMT with positions squared.
"We expect there will be no rate cut today which should be
some kind of support for the euro as long as the market does not
come to the conclusion the ECB is behind the curve and not
taking action quickly enough," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency
analyst at Commerzbank.
Calls for a cut have grown louder amid signs the euro zone
economy is deteriorating further and as Greek default fears
weigh heavily on confidence in the bloc's banks.
In a Reuters survey taken last week, 56 out of 75 economists
said they expected the ECB to hold rates this time around,
though 13 saw a 25 basis-point cut and 7 predicted a 50
basis-point cut.
Analysts said other measures to support Europe's banking
system could include more liquidity, bringing back the ECB's
12-month tender last used at the end of 2009, and possibly the
resurrection of its programme for buying covered bonds.
WAITING FOR SOLUTION
Optimism that Germany was taking steps to safeguard the
financial sector and improved U.S. economic data provided some
support for the single currency after a volatile week in which
the French and Belgian governments pledged to rescue troubled
bank Dexia .
Analysts said near-term event risk for the euro remained
high, although some saw a fall below $1.30 as a good buying
opportunity given policymakers are working towards a solution to
the debt crisis that would boost the euro.
"Near-term risks are to the downside but a lot of bad news
is already priced in to the euro," said Audrey Childe-Freeman,
EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
"There has been a big move since early September. It feels
like there will be another leg lower and after that we could
definitely get a positive surprise, although European leaders
need to deliver."
The single currency jumped to a four-month high of 1.2430
Swiss francs . Traders cited media reports quoting a
senior Swiss official as saying a higher exchange rate floor in
euro/Swiss would be better for the economy.
Sterling rose 0.1 percent versus the dollar to $1.5482
ahead of a Bank of England rate decision, also on
Thursday, amid talk policymakers may open the way for more
quantitative easing.
Once the ECB and BoE rate decisions are out, market
attention is likely to switch to the U.S. economy. A good number
from Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls could set the stage for a
rally in risk assets.
The dollar index came off a nine-month high of 79.838
earlier in the week to last trade at 78.849. The greenback
dipped against the yen to 76.67 , off a three-week peak of
77.26 struck on Monday.
Morgan Stanley said in a note on Thursday they initiated a
fresh buy position in dollar/yen and recommended entering the
trade at 76.75 yen with a target of 78 and stops at 76.40.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)