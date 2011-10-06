(Recasts with reaction to ECB and BOE)

* Euro drops after ECB holds rates

* Sterling drops to 14-mth low against dlr on BOE QE2 decision

* Euro advances to 4-mth high vs francs, pares gains

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 6 The euro fell against the dollar after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, disappointing some investors who were expecting it to ease monetary policy to support the struggling euro zone economy.

Sterling fell to its lowest in 14 months against the dollar at $1.5270, after the Bank of England's monetary policy committee voted to buy 75 billion pounds more in assets to support the flagging British economy.

The euro was last down 0.5 percent on the day versus the dollar at $1.3284, off a session high of $1.3399. Some investors had positioned for a rally in the euro and riskier assets and higher-yielding currencies had the ECB moved to support the economy.

But the ECB's decision fell well short of that.

"In this atmosphere where pessimism is growing and euro zone stability is being threatened, some sort of stimulus should have helped," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist, at Bank of New York Mellon. "The outlook for the euro is negative and at this juncture the dollar is headed higher."

Earlier the euro had jumped to a session high following the comments from European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso . Traders said Asian sovereign and macro funds were seen selling into euro strength. Stops are cited above $1.3420 and $1.3450 while on the downside stops below $1.3280 were triggered as the euro fell to $1.3265.

Calls for a cut by the ECB have grown louder with signs the euro zone economy is deteriorating further and as Greek default fears weigh heavily on confidence in the bloc's banks. Traders say chances of a rate cut next month have grown and this is likely to keep the euro under pressure.

Analysts said other measures to support Europe's banking system that investors are looking for include more liquidity, bringing back the ECB's 12-month tender last used at the end of 2009, and possibly the resurrection of its programme for buying covered bonds.

All eyes are now on ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet's last press conference as head of the central bank. The conference is due to start at 1230 GMT.

WAITING FOR SOLUTION

Optimism that Germany was taking steps to safeguard the financial sector and improved U.S. economic data provided some support for the single currency after a volatile week in which the French and Belgian governments pledged to rescue troubled bank Dexia .

Analysts said near-term event risk for the euro remained high, although some saw a fall below $1.30 as a good buying opportunity given policymakers are working towards a solution to the debt crisis that would boost the euro.

"Near-term risks are to the downside but a lot of bad news is already priced in to the euro," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

"There has been a big move since early September. It feels like there will be another leg lower and after that we could definitely get a positive surprise, although European leaders need to deliver."

The single currency had jumped to a four-month high of 1.2430 Swiss francs , before paring some of those gains. Traders cited media reports quoting a senior Swiss official as saying a higher exchange rate floor in euro/Swiss would be better for the economy.

The dollar index was up 0.47 percent at 79.274, not far from a nine-month high of 79.838 earlier in the week to last trade at 78.849. The greenback dipped against the yen to 76.67 , off a three-week peak of 77.26 struck on Monday.

Morgan Stanley said in a note on Thursday they initiated a fresh buy position in dollar/yen and recommended entering the trade at 76.75 yen with a target of 78 and stops at 76.40. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson/Ruth Pitchford)