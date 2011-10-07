(Recasts, updates, changes dateline PVS TOKYO)
LONDON, Oct 7 The euro held steady on Friday,
pausing from gains made after the European Central Bank said it
would provide liquidity to struggling euro zone banks with most
investors hesitant to take big bets before U.S. jobs data.
Traders said the euro remained a sell on rallies with a good
deal of scepticism over the bloc's ability to pull together a
timely response to the sovereign debt and banking crisis.
"Some of the euro/dollar shorts have been squeezed as the
market seems to be taking the positive aspects from the ECB
measures and hopes of recapitalisation of European banks," said
Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.
"Going into the U.S. jobs data, a very weak number could see
the euro drop while a consensus to marginally weak number could
help."
September's U.S. payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, is
expected to show 60,000 new jobs created and the unemployment
rate unchanged at 9.1 percent. The numbers will be scoured for
signals to whether the U.S. economy is headed for recession.
Graphic on U.S. payrolls link.reuters.com/qen34s
Robson expected dollar/yen and the Australian dollar to
react much more to the jobs number than the euro.
The euro was marginally higher at $1.3445 , having hit
a nine-month low of $1.3145 on Tuesday. It gained 0.6 percent on
Thursday after the ECB announced new 12- and 13-month lending
operations as well and a plan to buy 40 billion euros of covered
bonds, which will probably tide banks over through 2012.
Stops are seen above $1.3470 and $1.35. Traders say a hefty
$1 billion in $1.3400 options are set to expire later in the
day, along with other expiries at $1.3450, $1.3465, $1.350,
which may keep euro hemmed in $1.3400-$1.3450 range.
Though the ECB stopped short of cutting rates as some had
speculated, the measures were enough to lift share prices and
propel copper to its biggest one-day gain in 20 months.
But many players doubt that policy action on banks will come
quickly, given the euro zone's history of struggle in gaining a
consensus among member states, and they think the short-covering
rally in the euro could run out of gas soon.
UK BANKS DOWNGRADE
Analysts remained cautious about whether a positive payrolls
surprise could provide lasting support to appetite for risky
assets. In an environment where more banks are cutting global
growth forecasts and some even expect a double-dip recession,
the safe-haven dollar and the yen would be preferred.
"Despite a three-day rally in risk assets, the mood remains
fragile," Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING said in a
note. "For example promises of European bank re-capitalisation
so far are just that - promises."
He added that dollar funding conditions were still tight.
Sterling was in the spotlight, gaining against the dollar
and the euro with currency investors largely ignoring a Moody's
downgrade of some large UK banks. The ratings cut
came a day after the Bank of England announced more quantitative
easing.
Sterling rose 0.5 percent to $1.5517 , having dived
to its lowest level in 14 months against the dollar at $1.5270
on Thursday after the BoE decision.
The Australian dollar rose 0.6 percent to $0.9805
on the back of rising stock markets.
The dollar was steady at 76.61 yen but the euro was
softer versus the Japanese currency at 102.90 yen, down 0.1
percent, on Japanese exporter selling. The Bank of Japan kept
policy on hold at its two-day meeting that ended on Friday.
