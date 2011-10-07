(Updates, adds details, quote)

* ECB steps, expectations of bank recapitalisation help euro

* Investors wary of big bets ahead of U.S. jobs report

* Moody's downgrades UK banks but sterling/dollar firm

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 7 The euro paused in its climb against the dollar on Friday, having benefited from the European Central Bank's move to provide liquidity to struggling euro zone banks, and most investors were hesitant to place big bets before U.S. jobs data.

Traders said the euro was still a sell on rallies with a good deal of scepticism over the bloc's ability to pull together a swift response to the sovereign debt and banking crisis.

"Some of the euro/dollar shorts have been squeezed as the market seems to be taking the positive aspects from the ECB measures and hopes of recapitalisation of European banks," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

"Going into the U.S. jobs data, a very weak number could see the euro drop while a consensus to marginally weak number could help."

September's U.S. payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, is expected to show 60,000 new jobs created and the unemployment rate unchanged at 9.1 percent. The numbers will be scoured for signals on whether the U.S. economy is headed for recession.

Graphic on U.S. payrolls link.reuters.com/qen34s

Robson expected dollar/yen and the Australian dollar to react much more to the jobs number than the euro.

The euro was flat at $1.3430 , well off a nine-month low of $1.3145 on Tuesday and on track for its first weekly gain in three.

It rose 0.6 percent on Thursday after the ECB announced new 12- and 13-month lending operations as well as a plan to buy 40 billion euros of covered bonds, which will probably tide banks over through 2012.

Stops were cited above $1.3470 and $1.35. Traders say a hefty $2 billion in $1.3400 options are set to expire later in the day, along with other expiries at $1.3450, $1.3465, $1.350, which may keep the euro hemmed in between $1.3400 and $1.3450.

Though the ECB stopped short of cutting rates as some had speculated, the measures were enough to lift stocks and commodities as risk appetite showed some signs of stabilising.

Indeed, Morgan Stanley said it had changed its short-term strategy and planned to buy pro-cyclical currencies like the Australian dollar and the euro over the next few days to take advantage of the corrective rebound.

While they remain bearish in the medium term, their analysts argued that positioning suggested short positions were at an extreme and there was potential for a correction.

Any correction, though, may prove temporary as many players doubt that a pan-European policy action on banks will come quickly, given the euro zone's history of struggle in gaining a consensus among member states.

UK BANKS DOWNGRADE

Analysts remained cautious about whether a positive U.S. payrolls surprise could provide lasting support to appetite for risky assets.

In an environment where more banks are cutting global growth forecasts and some even expect a double-dip recession, the safe-haven dollar and the yen would be preferred.

"It will take a really negative payrolls data for the risk off trade to return," said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura. "Market pricing of a financial Armageddon has been pared back after yesterday's ECB measures, but structurally the euro could still head back towards multi-month lows."

Sterling was in the spotlight, gaining against the dollar and the euro with currency investors largely ignoring a Moody's downgrade of some large UK banks. The ratings cut came a day after the Bank of England announced more quantitative easing.

Sterling rose 0.6 percent to $1.5525 , having dived to its lowest level in 14 months against the dollar at $1.5270 on Thursday after the BoE decision.

The Australian dollar rose 0.5 percent to $0.9786 on the back of rising stock markets, with stop losses cited above $0.9835.

The dollar was flat at 76.66 yen while the euro was marginally softer versus the Japanese currency at 102.95 yen. The Bank of Japan kept policy on hold at its two-day meeting that ended on Friday. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the yen's rise was having a huge impact on the economy, keeping alive the risk of solo intervention by the Japanese. . (Graphic by Scott Barber; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)