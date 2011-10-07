(Adds detail, updates prices)
* Euro flat, investors wary of big bets ahead of U.S. jobs
report
* ECB steps, expectations of bank recapitalisation support
euro
* Moody's downgrades UK banks but sterling/dollar firm
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 7 The euro paused in its climb
against the dollar on Friday as investors were hesitant to add
to the single currency's upside before U.S. jobs data, following
its rally after the European Central Bank provided liquidity to
struggling euro zone banks.
Traders said the euro was still a sell on rallies with a
good deal of scepticism over the bloc's ability to pull together
a swift response to the sovereign debt and banking crisis.
"Some of the euro/dollar shorts have been squeezed as the
market seems to be taking the positive aspects from the ECB
measures and hopes of recapitalisation of European banks," said
Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.
"Going into the U.S. jobs data, a very weak number could see
the euro drop while a consensus to marginally weak number could
help."
September's U.S. payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, is
expected to show 60,000 new jobs created and the unemployment
rate unchanged at 9.1 percent. The numbers will be scoured for
signals on whether the U.S. economy is headed for recession.
The euro was flat on the day at $1.3425 , well off a
nine-month low of $1.3145 on Tuesday and on track for its first
weekly gain in three.
It rose 0.6 percent on Thursday after the ECB announced new
12- and 13-month lending operations as well as a plan to buy 40
billion euros of covered bonds, which will probably tide banks
over through 2012.
The single currency rose as high as $1.3464, but gains were
capped by stop-loss orders cited above $1.3470 and $1.35.
Traders say a hefty $2 billion in $1.3400 options are set to
expire later in the day, along with $1 billion at $1.3500, which
may keep the euro hemmed in between those levels.
Though the ECB stopped short of cutting rates as some had
speculated, the measures were enough to lift stocks and
commodities as risk appetite showed some signs of stabilising.
Indeed, Morgan Stanley said it had changed its short-term
strategy and planned to buy pro-cyclical currencies like the
Australian dollar and the euro over the next few days to take
advantage of the corrective rebound.
In a note, its analysts argued that short positions in the
euro were at an extreme and there was potential for a
correction, although they remain bearish in the medium term.
Any correction may prove temporary as many players doubt
that a pan-European policy action on banks will come quickly,
given the euro zone's history of struggle in gaining a consensus
among member states.
The options market shows implied volatility for euro/dollar
has slipped in the past week, suggesting investors had priced in
more volatility stemming from euro zone risks than the U.S.
payrolls data.
One-month implied vol slipped to around 15.5
percent from around 16 percent the previous day.
Meanwhile, one-month 25-delta risk reversals, which gauges
the skew between bets to buy or sell the euro, were unchanged at
levels which indicate the market remains tilted towards more
euro weakness.
UK BANKS DOWNGRADE
Analysts were cautious about whether a positive payrolls
surprise could provide lasting support to risky assets.
In an environment where more banks are cutting global growth
forecasts and some even expect a fresh recession, the safe-haven
dollar and the yen would be preferred.
"It will take a really negative payrolls data for the
risk-off trade to return," said Geoff Kendrick, currency
strategist at Nomura. "Market pricing of a financial Armageddon
has been pared back after yesterday's ECB measures, but
structurally the euro could still head back towards multi-month
lows."
Sterling was in the spotlight, gaining against the dollar
and the euro with currency investors largely ignoring a Moody's
downgrade of some large UK banks. The ratings cut
came a day after the Bank of England announced more quantitative
easing.
Sterling rose 0.5 percent to $1.5505 , having dived
to its lowest level in 14 months against the dollar at $1.5270
on Thursday after the BoE decision.
The Australian dollar rose 0.3 percent to $0.9774 ,
pulling back from a session high as European shares pared
earlier gains.
The dollar was flat at 76.66 yen while the euro was
marginally softer at 102.95 yen . The yen barely moved
after Bank of Japan kept monetary policy on hold.
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the yen's rise was having a
huge impact on the economy, keeping alive the risk of solo
intervention by the Japanese. .
