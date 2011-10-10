* Euro rises after Germany, France pledge to recap banks
* Single currency's rise extends on short covering
* Euro rises to 4-1/2 month high vs Swiss franc
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 10 The euro bounced on Monday,
supported by a renewed German and French pledge to unveil a
comprehensive plan by the end of the month to rescue the region
from a sovereign debt crisis and recapitalise struggling euro
zone banks.
However, analysts said the rebound could run out of steam if
no concrete euro zone plan emerges in coming weeks, with the
risk of renewed bickering between euro zone policymakers seen as
a threat to quick decision making.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy promised after a meeting at the weekend to present a
plan to shore up euro zone banks, settle the Greek debt crisis
and help growth in Europe by a G20 summit early next month. That
gave a gentle boost to risk sentiment and currencies like the
Australian dollar.
The pledge was short of details but the fact that they
agreed on a deadline for a common crisis response suggested a
major announcement is likely in the next couple of weeks.
The euro climbed 1 percent to $1.3513 , pulling away
from a nine-month low of $1.3145 hit last week on trading
platform EBS, as investors unwound some of their short positions
initiated earlier. The single currency's rise gained steam after
it rose past stops at $1.3510 and $1.3525 with offers cited
above $1.3550.
"Reassurances from Merkel and Sarkozy have given a boost to
risk appetite and the euro," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank. "But once again, if nothing concrete
comes up in the coming weeks, the euro will be vulnerable for a
downward correction towards $1.30."
Currency speculators increased their bets against the euro
last week, with net short positions at 82,697 contracts.
Analysts said readjustments of these bearish positions could
give the euro some short-term relief.
Investors, including leveraged accounts, have been
building up bearish bets against the single currency on worries
about the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the European
banking sector.
SLOVAKIA VOTE
France, Belgium and Luxembourg agreed a rescue plan for
Dexia bank, while other French banks have come under intense
pressure because of their exposure to Greece and other weak euro
zone countries.
French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
denied a report they would seek to raise a combined 11
billion euros as part of a broader European recapitalisation
plan.
Traders will also eye voting in Slovakia and Malta to ratify
the changes to the euro zone rescue fund. They are the only two
euro zone countries that still have to approve the changes and
the vote in Slovakia is finely balanced. Any delay on passing
the legislation could hit sentiment towards the euro.
Market liquidity was lower than usual with Japan on holiday,
a factor that may have helped exaggerate the euro's rise in
Asia.
A trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore said short
covering supported the euro.
"When positions accumulate, various things can trigger this
type of short covering," he said, adding that short positions in
the euro had increased on Friday, when Fitch cut the credit
ratings of Italy and Spain.
The euro rose to a 4-1/2 month high against the Swiss franc
, advancing to 1.24358 francs on EBS, on lingering
speculation that the Swiss authorities could raise the floor on
the euro/Swiss franc from 1.20 francs currently.
One risk for the euro and risky assets in general is the
fact that the next aid tranche for Greece is far from being a
done deal. The IMF indicated Greece is at a crossroads and would
need to implement "much stricter structural reforms" than seen
so far.
The Australian dollar was up 1 percent at $0.9875,
while the New Zealand dollar rose nearly 1 percent at $0.7760.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 76.66 yen
while against the Swiss franc it lost 1 percent to trade at
0.9167 francs .
(Additional reporting Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by
Susan Fenton)