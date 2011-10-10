(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Euro rises after Germany, France promise euro zone
solution
* Single currency's rise extended by short covering
* Euro rises to 4-1/2 month high vs Swiss franc, dlr index
down
(Updates, adds quote and details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 10 The euro rose to its highest in
more than a week versus the dollar on Monday, supported by a
renewed German and French pledge to unveil a comprehensive plan
by the end of the month to rescue the region from a sovereign
debt crisis.
However, analysts said the rebound could run out of steam if
no concrete euro zone plan emerges in coming weeks, with the
risk of renewed bickering between euro zone policymakers seen as
a threat to quick decision making.
The euro climbed 1.6 percent to $1.3593 , pulling away
from a nine-month low of $1.3145 hit last week on trading
platform EBS, as investors unwound some of their short positions
initiated earlier.
The single currency's rise gained steam after it rose past
stops at $1.3510, $1.3525 and above $1.3550, putting it on track
for its best daily performance since the middle of July.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy promised after a meeting at the weekend to present a
plan before a G20 summit early next month to shore up euro zone
banks, settle the Greek debt crisis and help growth in
Europe.
That gave a boost to risk sentiment and other perceived
riskier currencies like the Australian dollar.
The pledge was short of details, but the fact that they
agreed on a deadline for a common crisis response suggested a
major announcement is likely in the next couple of weeks.
"The market has taken these comments at face value but we
are a bit sceptical about interpreting from those remarks they
will be able to come with something before the G20 leaders
summit," said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at National
Australia Bank.
"The price action is more about the market playing the euro
from the short side. We have brought the rumour and now need to
see something that is tangible."
Currency speculators increased their bets against the euro
last week, with net short positions at 82,697 contracts.
Analysts said readjustments of these bearish positions could
give the euro some short-term relief.
Euro/dollar implied volatilities fell as the spot
recovered, but risk reversals still showed the
bias towards euro downside. The three-month risk reversal was
trading at a fairly elevated level of 3.5 in favour or euro
puts.
SLOVAKIA VOTE
France, Belgium and Luxembourg agreed a rescue plan for
Dexia bank, while other French banks have come under intense
pressure because of their exposure to Greece and other weak euro
zone countries.
French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
denied a report they would seek to raise a combined 11
billion euros as part of a broader European recapitalisation
plan.
Despite their denials the threat of contagion and the risk
of a banking crisis remained.
Traders will eye voting in Slovakia and Malta to ratify the
changes to the euro zone rescue fund. They are the only two euro
zone countries that still have to approve the changes, and the
vote in Slovakia is finely balanced. Any delay on passing the
legislation could hit sentiment towards the euro.
Adding to traders' concerns for the euro, the next aid
tranche for Greece is far from being a done deal. The IMF
indicated Greece is at a crossroads and would need to implement
"much stricter structural reforms" than seen so far.
"Short positions against the euro have been stopped out
which is why the euro has bounced," said Adam Myers, senior
currency strategist at Credit Agricole. "But there are
significant risks for the euro and I will be surprised if it can
move past $1.3650."
The euro rose to a 4-1/2 month high against the Swiss franc
, advancing to 1.2370 francs on EBS, on lingering
speculation that the Swiss authorities could raise the floor on
the euro/Swiss franc from 1.20 francs currently.
The Australian dollar was up 1.7 percent at
US$0.9936, while the New Zealand dollar rose 1.6 percent to
US$0.7805 .
The dollar was flat against the yen at 76.72 yen
while against the Swiss franc it lost 1.8 percent to trade at
0.9099 francs . All of which left the dollar index
down more than 1 percent on a basket of currencies at 77.804.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Ron Askew)