LONDON, Oct 11 The euro held on to the previous day's gains on Tuesday after hope for a solution to the debt crisis sparked a squeeze of short positions, though sentiment was fragile ahead of a Slovak vote on the euro zone's rescue fund.

The euro surged 2 percent on Monday for its biggest daily percentage gain in 15 months to trade at a near three-week high of $1.3698. It was up 0.2 percent in early European trade around $1.3668.

Monday's rally followed a Franco-German pledge that they would do what was necessary to shore up banks, settle the Greek crisis and help growth in Europe.

Market players said the single currency could rise further in the near term given a recent build-up in short euro positions.

"The euro can go higher because short positioning is still extreme. Monday's rally only partially offset that position." said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.

Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows that currency speculators increased their net short positions in the euro to 82,697 contracts in the week ended Oct. 4, the biggest in four months.

A lasting rally for the euro was still unlikely however, with uncertainty over the details of EU policymakers' plans to recapitalise the European banking system in the face of expectations that Greece could default on its debts, keeping investors wary of establishing outright long positions in the common currency.

"An image of the euro falling without limit is receding, but unless there is some kind of fundamental solution, a clear break above $1.40 will probably be difficult," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.

Major resistance for the euro is found at $1.3680-90, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the $1.4550/$1.3145 move and the Sept. 28 trend high. Traders reported offers around $1.3670 and more supply ahead of a $1.3700 option barrier.

On the downside, bids were reported into the $1.3600 region with a cluster of stop-losses lurking at $1.3590.

Traders will focus on voting in Slovakia on Tuesday, the only country among the bloc's 17 members that has yet to ratify changes to the euro zone's 440-billion-euro bailout fund. Any delay in passing the legislation could affect sentiment toward the euro.

"We think the Slovak vote will go through and people are too negative in expecting them to vote it down. This should keep sentiment in favour of the euro," said Oliveri at UBS.

AUSSIE FACES RESISTANCE

While there is little doubt the problems in Europe will resurface at some stage, recent economic data was better than feared, reducing the danger of a global recession and helping to support riskier assets.

The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to $0.9968 , giving back some gains after climbing 2.4 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day rally since June 2010.

The Aussie faces stiff resistance at $1.0035 -- a 38.2% retracement of its slide from a $1.1081 high in late July to a $0.9388 trough plumbed in early October.

The dollar held steady at 76.66 yen , still not far from a record low near 75.94 yen struck in August.

It was also flat against the Swiss franc at 0.9034 after falling more than two percent on Monday when the U.S. currency came under heavy selling pressure amid an upturn in equity markets and a general improvement in risk sentiment. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anna Willard)