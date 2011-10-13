(Removes paragraph referring to Ichimoku cloud analysis)
* Euro slips on ECB monthly, traders take profits
short-covering rally
* Investors sell euro after it fails to push beyond key Fibo
level of $1.3848
* AUD falls, unable to hold rally after strong jobs data
tempers early rate cut talk
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Oct 13 The euro fell broadly on
Thursday, pulling back from a one-month high versus the dollar
after the European Central Bank warned about the impact on the
currency and the region's banks of involving bondholders in euro
zone bailouts.
The euro hit a session low of $1.3711 after an article in
the ECB's monthly report said forcing private bondholders to
accept losses on euro zone sovereign debt could damage the
euro's reputation, prompting traders to take profits on the
euro's short-covering rally.
The euro had rallied earlier in the week, climbing to
$1.3834 on Wednesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Nicolas Sarkozy late last week said they would
announce a plan to solve the euro zone debt crisis by the end of
the month.
Their statement had prompted investors to pare back bets for
more euro losses, but Thursday's selling suggested investors are
cautious about pushing the euro higher given the barriers
policymakers face to finding a lasting debt solution.
"We've come a long way in a fairly short period time, so
we're seeing a squeeze to the downside. All the structural
negatives for the euro are still there," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency strategist at Nomura.
He added that the euro's downside remained intact, adding:
"I'd be a seller if we rise above $1.40. I wouldn't be surprised
to see $1.33 before we get a Greek bailout."
Traders said selling by Russian names and European
corporates dragged the euro down from a session high of $1.3827
touched in early European trade.
The move highlighted wariness among investors to bet on more
gains unless euro zone authorities unveil a convincing strategy
to fight the debt crisis at a summit on Oct. 23.
"Unless we really break through the $1.37-1.38 area, it
might be tough to build euro long positions up here," said
Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.
He said the summit was key to whether the euro would extend
its gains. Investors will need to be convinced that officials
have a unified, lasting solution to help debt-ridden countries
including Greece, while limiting the impact elsewhere.
"We need to see recognition that France and Germany are on
the same page, and the recognition that officials are looking
for a pan-European solution, rather than national ones. Also,
the rescue fund has to be large enough to be able cope with the
scale of the problem," Stretch said.
Other analysts said the euro was vulnerable to more selling
if investors believe officials are doing too little too late to
bolster European banks, which are expected suffer if they are
forced to accept haircuts on their Greek debt holdings.
The euro fell 1 percent to 105.36 yen, retreating
sharply from a one-month high near 107.03 yen hit the previous
day.
EURO RESISTANCE
The euro has climbed 2.5 percent versus the dollar this
week, but technical analysts said its upside was limited after
its rally stopped short of technical resistance around $1.3848,
the 50 percent retracement of its late August to early October
slide.
Above that, further resistance lies at $1.3937, which
corresponds to a couple of daily highs hit in September.
Selling in the euro and other currencies perceived to be
higher risk boosted the dollar index 0.4 percent to
77.30, pushing it above initial technical resistance at 77.11,
the index's 38.2 percent retracement of its May-October rally.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.2 percent to
US$1.0132, as currencies believed to be higher risk sold off
alongside the euro.
The Aussie retreated from a three-week high of $1.0235 hit
after data showed Australian employment rose by a surprisingly
strong 20,400 in September, the biggest increase in seven
months.
Despite its gains versus the euro and other currencies, the
dollar fell 0.6 percent to 76.73 yen as the Japanese currency
gained across the board. The dollar had hit a one-month high
around 77.48 yen on Wednesday.
Traders said yen buying by Japanese exporters weighed on
dollar/yen and cross/yen.
