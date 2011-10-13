* Euro slips on ECB report, short-covering rally fades
* Failure to push beyond resistance at $1.3848 sparks
selling
* Investors reluctant to push euro higher before Oct. 23 EU
summit
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Oct 13 The euro fell broadly on
Thursday, pulling back from a one-month high versus the dollar
after the European Central Bank warned about the impact on the
currency and the region's banks of involving private sector
bondholders in euro zone bailouts.
The euro hit a session low of $1.3708 after an
article in the ECB's monthly report said forcing private
bondholders to accept losses on euro zone sovereign debt could
damage the common currency's reputation, prompting traders to
take profits on the previous day's short-covering rally.
The euro hit a one-month high of $1.3834 on Wednesday as
investors pared back heavily short positions on cautious
optimism that a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis could be
close. A Franco/German statement on Sunday said a plan to solve
the crisis would be unveiled by the end of the month.
Thursday's selling suggested investors are still reluctant
to buy the euro given the barriers policymakers face to finding
a lasting debt solution.
"We've come a long way in a fairly short period time, so
we're seeing a squeeze to the downside. All the structural
negatives for the euro are still there," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency strategist at Nomura.
He added that the euro's downside remained intact, adding:
"I'd be a seller if we rise above $1.40. I wouldn't be surprised
to see $1.33 before we get a Greek bailout."
Traders said selling by Russian names and European
corporates dragged the euro down from a session high of $1.3827
touched in early European trade. Bids were reported on approach
to $1.3700 with stop-losses below there and on a break of
$1.3670. It was last down 0.4 percent on the day at $1.3735.
The sell-off highlighted wariness among investors about
betting on more gains unless euro zone authorities unveil a
convincing strategy to fight the crisis at a summit on Oct. 23.
"Unless we really break through the $1.37-1.38 area, it
might be tough to build euro long positions up here," said
Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.
He said the summit was key to whether the euro would extend
its gains. Investors will need to be convinced that officials
have a unified, lasting solution to help debt-ridden countries
including Greece, while limiting the impact elsewhere.
"We need to see recognition that France and Germany are on
the same page, and the recognition that officials are looking
for a pan-European solution, rather than national ones. Also,
the rescue fund has to be large enough to be able to cope with
the scale of the problem," Stretch said.
Other analysts said the euro was vulnerable to more selling
if investors believe officials are doing too little, too late to
bolster European banks, which are expected suffer if they are
forced to accept haircuts on their Greek debt holdings.
The euro fell 1 percent to 105.36 yen, retreating
sharply from a one-month high near 107.03 yen hit the previous
day, before settling around 105.50.
EURO RESISTANCE
The euro was still up around 2.5 percent versus the dollar
this week, but technical analysts said its upside was limited
after it stopped ahead of resistance around $1.3848, the 50
percent retracement of its late August to early October slide.
Above that, further resistance lies at $1.3937, which
corresponds to a couple of daily highs hit in September.
Selling in the euro helped the dollar index to rise
0.3 percent to 77.212, recovering from a near one-month low of
76.796 hit the previous day.
The Australian dollar was flat at US$1.0132, below
a three-week high of $1.0235 hit after data showed Australian
employment rose by a surprisingly strong 20,400 in September,
the biggest increase in seven months.
Despite its gains versus the euro and other currencies, the
dollar fell 0.5 percent to 76.86 yen as the Japanese currency
gained across the board. The dollar had hit a one-month high
around 77.48 yen on Wednesday.
Traders said yen buying by Japanese exporters weighed on
dollar/yen and cross/yen, together with a sell-off in European
equity markets.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)