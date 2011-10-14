* Euro flat, better sentiment ahead of G20 Paris meeting
* Recovers from lows hit after S&P downgrade
* Resistance seen ahead, euro vulnerable to falls
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 14 The euro was steady on Friday,
supported by cautious optimism European leaders are closer to
agreeing a plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, and was on
track for its biggest weekly gain since January thanks to a
short-covering rally.
Group of 20 finance chiefs and central bank heads meet in
Paris on Friday and Saturday. Although investors are not
expecting any concrete resolutions to the debt crisis, they hope
it will provide an opportunity for officials to agree on the
outlines of a plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct.
23.
Those hopes enabled the shared currency to recover from a
session low of $1.3723, hit after rating agency S&P downgraded
Spain's credit rating to AA-minus, mirroring last week's Fitch
downgrade.
The euro was last trading flat on the day at $1.3774.
Traders cited a semi-official name layering bids below $1.3780
and noted a large expiry at $1.3800 for 1400 GMT.
On the week, the euro was up around 2.8 percent, a gain
that would mark the strongest weekly performance since
mid-January if it is maintained through Friday.
But some analysts said there was potential for those hopes
to be disappointed and the euro's strong gains this week left it
vulnerable to a fall.
"We see a lot of optimism in the market, there are a lot of
promises to develop a global, sustainable solution to the
European debt crisis. We saw overnight when Spain was
downgraded, there was no lasting impact on euro/dollar," said
Lutz Karpowitz, currency analyst at Commerzbank.
"But we think the risk of a reversal in euro/dollar is quite
high. Levels around $1.30-1.33 would be more fundamentally
justified but it's hard to tell when market sentiment will
turn."
Expectations of the EU summit, preceding a G20 meeting on
Nov. 3, are particularly high after French and German leaders
pledged to unveil a new package for solving the debt crisis by
the end of the month, including an agreement on how to
recapitalise banks.
Those comments last weekend have dominated market sentiment
throughout the week. They sparked a short-covering rally as
investors pared bearish bets, helping the euro recover from a
8-1/2 month trough of $1.3144 hit on Oct. 4.
EURO FACES RESISTANCE
Euro resistance is seen at this week's one-month peak of
$1.3834 on trading platform EBS, a level that roughly matches a
38.2 percent retracement of a fall from around $1.4940 in May to
the low hit last week.
More resistance lies at $1.3937, a couple of daily highs hit
in September, as well as near $1.3957, the euro's 55-day moving
average.
While the euro may claw above $1.39 by the end of
the month, it looks poised to take a breather after its recent
rally, said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo.
"My sense is that the euro is now at pretty high levels
within a range, and that it will eventually test the downside
again," the trader said.
The euro also held steady versus the Japanese yen
at 105.89, and against the Swiss franc at 1.2365 francs
.
The Australian dollar was almost flat at $1.0191
, having climbed 4.3 percent this week, on track for its
biggest weekly percentage gain since July 2010.
Meanwhile, the greenback edged up 0.1 percent against the
yen to 76.94 , having backed down from a one-month high
around 77.48 yen struck this week.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)