By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 14 The euro was steady on Friday, supported by cautious optimism European leaders are closer to agreeing a plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, and was on track for its biggest weekly gain since January thanks to a short-covering rally.

Group of 20 finance chiefs and central bank heads meet in Paris on Friday and Saturday. Although investors are not expecting any concrete resolutions to the debt crisis, they hope it will provide an opportunity for officials to agree on the outlines of a plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct. 23.

Those hopes enabled the shared currency to recover from a session low of $1.3723, hit after rating agency S&P downgraded Spain's credit rating to AA-minus, mirroring last week's Fitch downgrade.

The euro was last trading flat on the day at $1.3774. Traders cited a semi-official name layering bids below $1.3780 and noted a large expiry at $1.3800 for 1400 GMT.

On the week, the euro was up around 2.8 percent, a gain that would mark the strongest weekly performance since mid-January if it is maintained through Friday.

But some analysts said there was potential for those hopes to be disappointed and the euro's strong gains this week left it vulnerable to a fall.

"We see a lot of optimism in the market, there are a lot of promises to develop a global, sustainable solution to the European debt crisis. We saw overnight when Spain was downgraded, there was no lasting impact on euro/dollar," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency analyst at Commerzbank.

"But we think the risk of a reversal in euro/dollar is quite high. Levels around $1.30-1.33 would be more fundamentally justified but it's hard to tell when market sentiment will turn."

Expectations of the EU summit, preceding a G20 meeting on Nov. 3, are particularly high after French and German leaders pledged to unveil a new package for solving the debt crisis by the end of the month, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.

Those comments last weekend have dominated market sentiment throughout the week. They sparked a short-covering rally as investors pared bearish bets, helping the euro recover from a 8-1/2 month trough of $1.3144 hit on Oct. 4.

EURO FACES RESISTANCE

Euro resistance is seen at this week's one-month peak of $1.3834 on trading platform EBS, a level that roughly matches a 38.2 percent retracement of a fall from around $1.4940 in May to the low hit last week.

More resistance lies at $1.3937, a couple of daily highs hit in September, as well as near $1.3957, the euro's 55-day moving average.

While the euro may claw above $1.39 by the end of the month, it looks poised to take a breather after its recent rally, said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo.

"My sense is that the euro is now at pretty high levels within a range, and that it will eventually test the downside again," the trader said.

The euro also held steady versus the Japanese yen at 105.89, and against the Swiss franc at 1.2365 francs .

The Australian dollar was almost flat at $1.0191 , having climbed 4.3 percent this week, on track for its biggest weekly percentage gain since July 2010.

Meanwhile, the greenback edged up 0.1 percent against the yen to 76.94 , having backed down from a one-month high around 77.48 yen struck this week. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)