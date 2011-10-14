* Euro rises, traders say ECB bond buying helps
* Sentiment upbeat as G20 meets, Spain downgrade shrugged
off
* Resistance seen ahead, euro vulnerable to falls
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 14 The euro gained on Friday,
supported by cautious optimism European leaders are closer to
agreeing a plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, and was on
track for its biggest weekly gain since January thanks to a
short-covering rally.
Traders said the European Central Bank was seen buying
Italian and Spanish government debt, helping the euro
reach a session high of $1.3828. It was last trading up 0.2
percent on the day at $1.3809, with Middle East buyers cited.
On the downside supportive bids were seen around $1.3720-25,
with stops at $1.3705 and larger buying interest around
$1.3680-90. Traders also noted a large options expiry at $1.3800
for 1400 GMT.
Group of 20 finance chiefs and central bank heads meet in
Paris on Friday and Saturday. Although investors are not
expecting any concrete resolutions to the debt crisis to come
out of the meeting, they hope it will provide an opportunity for
officials to agree on the outlines of a plan in time for a
European Union summit on Oct. 23.
Those hopes enabled the shared currency to recover from a
session low of $1.3723, hit after rating agency S&P downgraded
Spain's credit rating to AA-minus, mirroring last week's Fitch
downgrade.
On the week, the euro was up nearly 3 percent, a gain that
would mark the strongest weekly performance since mid-January if
it is maintained through Friday.
"Hope has been the driver all week and going into the G20
meeting people are looking for more clarification on what we
might get," said Derek Halpenny,
"Traders came in this morning after Spain was downgraded
overnight, saw the euro hadn't really budged and that instilled
a degree of confidence that the risk-off positioning squeeze is
possibly not yet complete."
Expectations of the EU summit, preceding a G20 meeting on
Nov. 3, are particularly high after French and German leaders
pledged to unveil a new package for solving the debt crisis by
the end of the month, including an agreement on how to
recapitalise banks.
Those comments last weekend have dominated market sentiment
throughout the week. They sparked a short-covering rally as
investors pared bearish bets, helping the euro recover from a
8-1/2 month trough of $1.3144 hit on Oct. 4.
A report that the International Monetary Fund will present a
plan to its executive board to make short-term credit lines
available to fundamentally healthy countries hit by liquidity
crises also helped support risk appetite.
EURO FACES RESISTANCE
Euro resistance is seen at this week's one-month peak of
$1.3834 on trading platform EBS, a level that roughly matches a
38.2 percent retracement of a fall from around $1.4940 in May to
the low hit last week.
More resistance lies at $1.3937, a couple of daily highs hit
in September, as well as near $1.3957, the euro's 55-day moving
average.
While the euro may claw above $1.39 by the end of
the month, it looks poised to take a breather after its recent
rally, market players said.
"We think the risk of a reversal in euro/dollar is quite
high. Levels around $1.30-1.33 would be more fundamentally
justified but it's hard to tell when market sentiment will
turn," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency analyst at Commerzbank.
The euro rose 0.3 percent versus the Japanese yen
to 106.16, and was steady against the Swiss franc at 1.2370
francs .
The Australian dollar was up 0.5 percent at
US$1.0240 , after triggering reported stop loss orders
between $1.0200 and $1.2035.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar edged up 0.2 percent against the
yen to 76.98 , within sight of a one-month high around
77.48 yen struck this week.
