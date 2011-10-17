* Euro up on optimism for credible plan at Oct. 23 EU summit
* Euro hits one-month high, faces resistance at $1.3937
* Euro hits 5-week high vs yen, dollar index at 1-mth low
* But euro vulnerable to a sharp pullback if summit
disappoints
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 17 The euro hit a one-month high
against the dollar on Monday after a G20 summit left hopes
intact the EU would decisively address the region's debt crisis
this week, with traders seeing scope for further gains on
short-covering.
Some investors were wary of selling the single currency in
case of a positive outcome from an European Union summit on Oct.
23. Traders said this possibility could support the euro, though
it was expected to face stiff resistance ahead of $1.40.
The euro hit a one-month high of $1.39148 on EBS
trading platform, up 0.25 percent, extending gains after
breaking above a reported options barrier at $1.3900, though
traders cited offers up to around $1.3930.
"The closing down of short euro positions is a big reason
for the move up in euro/dollar, combined with expectations the
EU will come up with a plan at the summit that will cap the fear
of the euro zone debt crisis spreading," said Niels Christensen,
currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
He said the euro's gains were also partly due to a weaker
dollar as above-forecast U.S. retail sales data on Friday eased
worries about the global economic outlook, lifting shares and
dampening safe-haven demand for the greenback.
However, the euro's recent sharp gains have left it
vulnerable to a pullback if investors become worried the EU
leaders may not be able to contain the debt crisis.
"Generally investors would rather be long dollar and short
euro and would be quick to reset those positions," Christensen
said.
The euro rallied 3.5 percent against the dollar last week
after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a new
package for solving the two-year crisis at the EU summit,
including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.
Expectations for the plan -- which also aims to make
Greece's mountain of debt more manageable and to bolster the
firepower of the euro zone's rescue fund -- helped lift the euro
off a nine-month low around $1.3145 hit on Oct. 4.
"It will have a hard time going above $1.40 ahead of the EU
meeting as contagion fears -- indicated by elevated levels of
European bond yields -- are still showing almost no signs of
abating," said Sumino Kamei, senior currency analyst, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
Data showed speculators pared short euro positions in the
week to Oct. 11, though traders and analysts said it was likely
that not all short positions had been cleared, leaving scope for
further short-covering to help the euro .
LAYERS OF RESISTANCE
The euro's rise may be halted at $1.3937, resistance marked
by a couple of daily highs hit in September, or at its 55-day
moving average near $1.3952.
While attendees at the G20 summit said the pace of
discussions was encouraging, policymakers face resistance from
banks over moves to increase private sector participation in
Greek debt restructuring and to force banks to raise capital.
Underscoring the difficult issues that negotiations must
address, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on
Sunday that Greece's debt crisis could not be solved without
larger write-downs on Greek debt.
Schaeuble speaks in London later on Monday.
Support for the euro is seen around $1.3834, roughly
matching a 38.2 percent retracement of a fall from around
$1.4940 in May to the Oct. 4 nine-month low of $1.3145.
The euro also hit a five-week high of 107.67 yen,
according to EBS data, well above a 10-year low of 100.77 yen
struck in early October.
Earnings releases from U.S. companies including Citigroup
, Goldman Sachs and Apple could also affect
the euro's performance, which has closely tracked investors'
appetite for stocks and other risky assets.
The euro's gains helped push the dollar index to a
one-month low of 76.441.
(Graphic by Scott Barber, additional reporting by Antoni
Slodkowski in Tokyo, editing by Nigel Stephenson)