* Euro extends week's fall, dips back below $1.3700

* Fading hopes of EU debt solution, Moody's France warning hit sentiment

* Investors re-establish short euro positions after squeeze

* German ZEW investor sentiment survey due at 0900 GMT

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Oct 18 The euro slipped on Tuesday after a sharp drop the previous day, as reduced hopes of a comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis and a warning over France's sovereign credit rating prompted investors to re-sell the single currency.

The euro was down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3700 after sliding 1.1 percent on Monday, with market positioning and some technical signals suggesting that its recent short-covering rally had run out of steam.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble poured cold water on the euro's recent rally on Monday, saying an Oct. 23 European Union summit would not provide a "definitive solution" to the region's debt crisis.

"I don't think too many people actually expected a definitive solution but the Schaeuble comments were enough to take the recent froth off the euro," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

"It was quite oversold down at the September lows near $1.3150 and in the absence of more negative news I don't think the euro can go back down there at the moment. The range looks like $1.36-1.40," he added.

While some gauges of market positioning suggest speculators may still be short the euro, the amount of their euro bearish bets is likely to have declined over the course of the recent rally, leaving the euro vulnerable to more selling.

The common currency was well below a one-month high around $1.3914 hit on Monday on trading platform EBS. Traders said it was under near-term pressure after the break of Friday's low at $1.3720, with sovereign demand reported in the $1.3650 region.

Key resistance was at $1.3940, around the 55-day moving average and a couple of daily highs hit in September.

Risky assets and the euro bounced last week as investors pared bearish bets after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a comprehensive package by the end of the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.

But the positive tone has faded this week and European stocks were under further pressure on Tuesday.

FRANCE WARNING

Worries over the health of the European economy kept some pressure on the euro, with Moody's warning on Monday it may slap a negative outlook on France's triple-A credit rating in the next three months if the country fails to make progress on crucial fiscal and economic reforms.

The premium investors demand to hold French government bonds rather than benchmark German Bunds rose to a 16-year high on Tuesday after Moody's warned the sovereign's credit rating outlook could deteriorate. [ID:nL5E7LI0PR}

"Widening French-German spreads and lower equities suggest further pressure on risk and EURUSD for today," said analysts at BNP Paribas in a note.

The focus will return to the German economy with the ZEW think tank's monthly survey of German investor sentiment due for release at 0900 GMT. The index is forecast to fall to -45.0 from September's -43.3, which was the lowest level in nearly three years.

The Australian dollar was down 0.2 percent to $1.0133 , retreating after hitting a one-month high of $1.0372 on Monday.

A batch of Chinese data was broadly in line with market expectations, confirming that China's economic growth was moderating but not weakening sharply, and had limited impact on the Australian dollar.

The Aussie dollar can be sensitive to shifts in China's economic fundamentals since China is a major buyer of Australia's commodity exports.

The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.80 . (Additional reporting by Masuyaki Kitano; Editing by Catherine Evans)