* Euro trims gains, EU officials deny agreement on EFSF size

* But single currency in demand, short covering continues

* Traders: Euro a sell on rallies ahead of weekend EU summit

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Oct 19 The euro trimmed some earlier gains on Wednesday after European officials denied an agreement to boost the euro zone bailout fund had been reached, dimming the prospect of a breakthrough at this weekend's EU summit.

Senior EU officials said no agreement had been reached on increasing the size of the fund, dismissing a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper that said France and Germany had reached such a deal.

A downgrade of Spain's debt rating by Moody's ratings agency also weighed on the euro as it served as another reminder to European leaders that they must make rapid progress on solving their debt problems.

But the euro hovered in range of a one-month high versus the dollar, having rallied this month on swirling speculation that European leaders will solidify plans to increase the EFSF, recapitalise banks and minimise the contagion risks of a possible debt default by Greece.

That has prompted investors to scale back bets on a weaker euro which had piled up in recent months. However, analysts said investors have tempered their optimism about any big breakthrough at this weekend's summit, and that would cap any upside in the euro.

"Market expectations are lower than they were last week," said Marcus Hettinger, currency strategist at Credit Suisse in Zurich.

He added that German officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble have played down the possibility that EU leaders would present an overall crisis plan at the summit.

"If the euro goes up to $1.39 it could increase the downside risks," he said, adding that he expected the euro to hover in a range of $1.35-1.40 in the near- to mid-term.

The euro traded at $1.3800, pulling back from a session high of $1.3841 hit in early European trade.

But the single currency traded 0.4 percent higher on the day as traders had cited demand from a U.S. investment bank early in the European session. It stayed in range of $1.3914 hit on Monday, its strongest since mid-September.

Others in the market said offers into $1.3830 could limit further gains in the single currency in the near term.

Against the yen, the euro rose nearly half a percent to 105.96 yen, but it remained below a five-week high hit on Monday at 107.68 yen.

The dollar index fell 0.4 percent to 76.830, while the U.S. currency was little changed at 76.70 yen, trapped between bids around 76.65 yen and offers at 76.85 yen.

SELL RALLIES

Many traders said they considered current levels as a good chance to sell the euro.

"In front of the weekend's meeting I think the market will retain its cautious view (on any progress at the summit)," said a trader in London.

"I think we play a $1.3650-1.3850 range ... I am a seller of any rallies intraday."

The euro faced resistance at Monday's high around $1.3915, and then near its 55-day moving average of $1.3931.

Immediate support for the euro lies in the $1.3661-$1.3652 area, where it marked overnight lows on its hourly chart, and then at $1.3624 -- the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from a low at $1.3145 hit on Oct. 4 to Monday's peak.

Risky assets and the euro have bounced in the past week as investors pared bearish bets after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a comprehensive package by the end of the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.

But analysts say that while EU officials could decide on a broad stance to ramp up banks' capital at their crucial Oct. 23 meeting, they will probably decide on specifics later, putting the euro under further pressure.

German Chancellor Merkel has already warned leaders would not solve the debt crisis at one summit meeting. . (Additional reporting by Asia Forex Team; Editing by Susan Fenton)