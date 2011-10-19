* Euro boosted by official Middle East, Asian demand

* Euro short covering continues despite denial by EU officials of EFSF report

* Analyst: Sovereign demand bigger driver than euro zone debt woes

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Oct 19 The euro rose broadly on Wednesday, as sovereign demand to sell the dollar for other currencies and ongoing short covering boosted the single currency even as European officials denied an agreement to boost the euro zone bailout fund had been reached.

Traders said Middle East and Asian sovereign names were buying the euro versus the dollar, while the latter were also seen selling the single currency at the session high.

Official demand prodded the euro towards a one-month high versus the dollar hit early this week, while investors also scaled back bets on a weaker euro, which had piled up in recent months.

The euro has rallied this month as speculation has swirled that European leaders at a meeting at the weekend will solidify plans to increase the EFSF, recapitalise banks and minimise the contagion risks of a possible debt default by Greece.

Senior EU officials said no agreement had been reached on boosting the size of the European Financial Stability Facility, dismissing a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper that said France and Germany had reached such a deal.

The euro brushed off the denials, and Chris Turner, FX strategist at ING, said demand to cover short positions in the euro remained high given that the average entry level of such positions in September was around $1.37.

The single currency has rallied as high as $1.3914 this week, putting investors at risk of a loss on those positions.

"One reason why the euro is not sinking far below $1.37 is because people are buying them back with a sigh of relief on a fall to around that level," he said.

He added that in the lead-up to the weekend meeting, there was a risk the euro may rally towards $1.40 if more mainstream press reports suggest EU leaders are nearing agreement to take decisive action to solve the euro zone debt crisis.

"This morning is not the time to bet that the weekend is going to end in failure. The euro may gap lower, and people may chase it lower on Monday morning if nothing materialises, but this morning isn't the time to put that trade on," Turner said.

Other analysts said investors have tempered their optimism about any big breakthrough at this weekend's summit, and that would cap any upside in the euro.

A downgrade of Spain's debt rating by Moody's ratings agency also weighed on the euro as it served as another reminder to European leaders that they must make rapid progress on solving their debt problems.

The euro was 0.9 percent higher on the day at $1.3868 on electronic platform EBS.

Against the yen, it rose 0.8 percent at 106.34 yen, hovering in range of a five-week high hit on Monday at 107.68 yen.

The dollar index fell 0.6 percent to 76.626, while the U.S. currency was little changed at 76.77 yen, trapped between bids around 76.65 yen and offers at 76.85 yen.

SOVEREIGN DEMAND

Risky assets and the euro have bounced in the past week as investors pared bearish bets after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a comprehensive package by the end of the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.

But analysts say that while EU officials could decide on a broad stance to ramp up banks' capital this weekend, they may delay announcing specifics until later, putting the euro under further pressure.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has already said that leaders would not solve the debt crisis at one summit meeting. .

While many in the market were focused on the EU summit as the main driver of moves in the euro, some said the sluggish dollar was far more sensitive to Asian central bank flows than euro zone debt worries.

Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB, argued that Asian central banks, which continue to buy dollars to weaken their own currencies, were ploughing those proceeds into other assets.

This included euro-denominated assets, as they continue to diversify their reserve holdings away from the U.S. currency.

"While people are talking about fundamental and policy-related reasons for euro resilience, I think the more likely reason is that there's been a transferral of Asia's holdings of U.S. assets into European ones," Myers said.

This trend was apparent in China's deep reduction of its U.S. Treasury holdings in August, he said. Data on Tuesday showed Beijing cut its Treasury holdings by $36.5 billion, the most in around 10 years. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)