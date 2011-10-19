* Euro boosted by official Middle East, Asian demand
* Euro short covering continues despite denial by EU
officials of EFSF report
* Analyst: Sovereign demand bigger driver than euro zone
debt woes
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Oct 19 The euro rose broadly on
Wednesday, as sovereign demand to sell the dollar for other
currencies and ongoing short covering boosted the single
currency even as European officials denied an agreement to boost
the euro zone bailout fund had been reached.
Traders said Middle East and Asian sovereign names were
buying the euro versus the dollar, while the latter were also
seen selling the single currency at the session high.
Official demand prodded the euro towards a one-month high
versus the dollar hit early this week, while investors also
scaled back bets on a weaker euro, which had piled up in recent
months.
The euro has rallied this month as speculation has swirled
that European leaders at a meeting at the weekend will solidify
plans to increase the EFSF, recapitalise banks and minimise the
contagion risks of a possible debt default by Greece.
Senior EU officials said no agreement had been reached on
boosting the size of the European Financial Stability Facility,
dismissing a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper that said
France and Germany had reached such a deal.
The euro brushed off the denials, and Chris Turner, FX
strategist at ING, said demand to cover short positions in the
euro remained high given that the average entry level of such
positions in September was around $1.37.
The single currency has rallied as high as $1.3914 this
week, putting investors at risk of a loss on those positions.
"One reason why the euro is not sinking far below $1.37 is
because people are buying them back with a sigh of relief on a
fall to around that level," he said.
He added that in the lead-up to the weekend meeting, there
was a risk the euro may rally towards $1.40 if more mainstream
press reports suggest EU leaders are nearing agreement to take
decisive action to solve the euro zone debt crisis.
"This morning is not the time to bet that the weekend is
going to end in failure. The euro may gap lower, and people may
chase it lower on Monday morning if nothing materialises, but
this morning isn't the time to put that trade on," Turner said.
Other analysts said investors have tempered their optimism
about any big breakthrough at this weekend's summit, and that
would cap any upside in the euro.
A downgrade of Spain's debt rating by Moody's ratings agency
also weighed on the euro as it served as another reminder to
European leaders that they must make rapid progress on solving
their debt problems.
The euro was 0.9 percent higher on the day at $1.3868
on electronic platform EBS.
Against the yen, it rose 0.8 percent at 106.34
yen, hovering in range of a five-week high hit on Monday at
107.68 yen.
The dollar index fell 0.6 percent to 76.626, while the
U.S. currency was little changed at 76.77 yen, trapped
between bids around 76.65 yen and offers at 76.85 yen.
SOVEREIGN DEMAND
Risky assets and the euro have bounced in the past week as
investors pared bearish bets after the leaders of Germany and
France pledged to unveil a comprehensive package by the end of
the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, including an
agreement on how to recapitalise banks.
But analysts say that while EU officials could decide on a
broad stance to ramp up banks' capital this weekend, they may
delay announcing specifics until later, putting the euro under
further pressure.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has already said that
leaders would not solve the debt crisis at one summit
meeting. .
While many in the market were focused on the EU summit as
the main driver of moves in the euro, some said the sluggish
dollar was far more sensitive to Asian central bank flows than
euro zone debt worries.
Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB,
argued that Asian central banks, which continue to buy dollars
to weaken their own currencies, were ploughing those proceeds
into other assets.
This included euro-denominated assets, as they continue to
diversify their reserve holdings away from the U.S. currency.
"While people are talking about fundamental and
policy-related reasons for euro resilience, I think the more
likely reason is that there's been a transferral of Asia's
holdings of U.S. assets into European ones," Myers said.
This trend was apparent in China's deep reduction of its
U.S. Treasury holdings in August, he said. Data on Tuesday
showed Beijing cut its Treasury holdings by $36.5 billion, the
most in around 10 years.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)