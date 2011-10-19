* Euro boosted by Middle East, Asian sovereign demand

* Euro short covering continues despite denial by EU officials of EFSF report

* Analyst: Sovereign demand bigger driver than euro zone debt woes

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Oct 19 The euro rose broadly on Wednesday, supported by sovereign demand and as investors were squeezed out of bearish positions in the single currency, even as European officials denied any agreement had been reached to boost the firepower of the euro zone bailout fund.

The euro was last trading up 0.8 percent on the day at $1.3843 , within sight of a one-month high hit this week. Traders said Middle East and Asian sovereign names were buying the euro versus the dollar, while investors scaled back bets on a weaker euro, which had piled up in recent months.

Asian names were also seen selling the single currency near the session high of $1.3868.

Speculation that European leaders will make progress on resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a European summit on Oct. 23 has helped the common currency to rally this month.

Investors are hoping policymakers will solidify plans to increase the European Financial Stability Facility, recapitalise banks and minimise the contagion risks of a possible Greek debt default.

Senior EU officials said on Wednesday no agreement had been reached on boosting the firepower of the EFSF, dismissing a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper that said France and Germany had reached such a deal.

But the euro brushed off the denials, with some analysts saying the market was focused on a positive outcome.

"The market is giving European politicians the benefit of the doubt, it is hard to believe they will not do something significant at the summit," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.

Chris Turner, FX strategist at ING, said demand to cover short positions in the euro remained high given that the average entry level of such positions in September was around $1.37. The single currency has rallied as high as $1.3914 this week, putting investors at risk of a loss on those positions.

"One reason why the euro is not sinking far below $1.37 is because people are buying them back with a sigh of relief on a fall to around that level," he said.

He added that in the lead-up to the weekend meeting, there was a risk the euro may rally towards $1.40 if more mainstream press reports suggest EU leaders are nearing agreement to take decisive action to solve the euro zone debt crisis.

Other analysts said investors have tempered their optimism about any big breakthrough at this weekend's summit, and that would cap any upside in the euro. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has already said that leaders would not solve the debt crisis at one summit meeting. .

A downgrade of Spain's debt rating by Moody's ratings agency also clouded the outlook for the euro.

But it firmed against the yen, trading up 0.7 percent at 106.30 yen and hovering within range of a five-week high hit on Monday at 107.68 yen.

The single currency also climbed versus the Swiss franc to 1.2465 francs , its highest level in nearly five months on persistent, though unconfirmed, market talk of the Swiss National Bank raising the euro/Swiss target rate from 1.20 francs.

SOVEREIGN DEMAND

While many in the market were focused on the EU summit as the main driver of moves in the euro, some said the sluggish dollar was far more sensitive to Asian central bank flows than to euro zone debt worries.

Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB, said Asian central banks, which continue to buy dollars to weaken their own currencies, were ploughing those proceeds into other assets.

This included euro-denominated assets, as they continue to diversify their reserve holdings away from the U.S. currency.

"While people are talking about fundamental and policy-related reasons for euro resilience, I think the more likely reason is that there's been a transferral of Asia's holdings of U.S. assets into European ones," Myers said.

This trend was apparent in China's deep reduction of its U.S. Treasury holdings in August, he said. Data on Tuesday showed Beijing cut its Treasury holdings by $36.5 billion, the most in around 10 years.

The dollar index was last down 0.6 percent at 76.702, while the greenback was steady at 76.78 yen , trapped between bids around 76.65 and offers at 76.85 yen. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Stephen Nisbet)