* Euro trading near lower end of $1.3650-$1.3900 range

* Market nervous over potential for deadlock ahead of EU summit

* French and Spanish debt auctions in focus

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 20 The euro fell on Thursday as doubts that European leaders will take aggressive steps to ease the debt crisis at a weekend summit prompted investors to build bearish positions against the single currency.

The euro was last down 0.4 percent at $1.3706 , falling towards the bottom of this week's range roughly between $1.3650-$1.3900. Near term support stands at the 100-week moving average around $1.3670 ahead of this week's low of $1.3653.

It fell to a session low of $1.3673 after EU sources said the IMF is at odds with the EU and the European Central Bank on the sustainability of Greek debt, highlighting growing differences between policymakers on the debt crisis.

Sovereign investors were said to be buying on dips and decent bids were also cited around $1.3620 with stops lurking under $1.3650.

Signs that European policymakers were struggling to reach consensus on measures to contain the debt crisis dampened investor appetite for other perceived riskier assets, with European stocks opening down on the day.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

Sentiment was further shaken when a meeting between Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, aimed at breaking the deadlock, ended with no comment to waiting reporters from either leader.

"We are in a more risk averse environment, yet again. The short covering rally from earlier in the week has run into a significant bout of nerves, not helped by last night's crisis meeting," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"We are in a range ahead of the meeting but nervous within it. I think the path of least resistance for the euro from here is downwards."

Investors are also focussed on debt auctions in France and Spain later on Thursday, with traders paying particular attention to the yield spread between French and German bonds, said a trader at a Japanese bank.

Earlier this week, Moody's warned it may slap a negative outlook on France's trible-A credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too thin.

DANGER OF DISAPPOINTMENT

Risky assets and the euro have bounced in the past couple of weeks after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a comprehensive package by the end of the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.

With the euro holding above $1.3650, it appeared some market players were still giving policymakers the benefit of doubt in the lead-up to the EU summit, and a G20 summit in early November.

But analysts warned the measures pledged earlier this month by France and Germany were unlikely to provide a fundamental solution to the debt crisis by themselves, especially at a time when the region's economy is showing signs of weakness.

"We are doubtful that European policymakers will be able to produce a bold and comprehensive solution this weekend but it seems that some in the market are buying into a positive European story right now," said Christopher Gothard, head of FX for Brown Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong.

Gothard said Brown Brothers Harriman's forecast was for the euro to drop to $1.29 by year-end.

"We think it will still hold up broadly until the G20 summit, but remain sceptical that given past behavior, there will be a compelling solution even then," he said.

The yen, regarded as a safe haven in times of market stress, rose broadly as commodities and equities came under pressure. The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 76.68 yen , while the euro fell 0.5 percent to 105.07 yen .

The yen showed subdued reaction to news that Japan's government and the Bank of Japan will launch a task force to help deal with the yen's recent strength.

Commodity currencies slid on the pullback in investor appetite to take on risk. The Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to US$1.0162. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by Anna Willard)