* Euro rises to session high on EFSF guidelines document
* Market still nervous over potential for deadlock ahead of
EU summit
* Reasonable demand at French and Spanish bond auctions
LONDON, Oct 20 The euro climbed sharply on
Thursday after a document containing guidelines on the euro zone
rescue fund reassured investors looking for clarity on how
policymakers were planning to deal with the region's debt
crisis.
The single currency jumped to a session high of
$1.3843 and was last trading up 0.5 percent at $1.3819. Traders
said sovereign investors were seen buying, helping trigger stop
loss orders around $1.3820 and $1.3830.
News of the guidelines document helped the euro regain
ground after earlier falling to a session low of $1.3673 on
doubts European leaders would take aggressive steps to ease the
debt crisis at a summit on Oct. 23.
Investors focused on proposals including the suggestion the
European Financial Stability Facility could buy bonds on the
secondary market, although only if the euro zone country has
sustainable debt.
Analysts said the euro's climb was a knee-jerk reaction to
some clarity on how the EFSF might be structured, but the actual
details of the document were less encouraging.
"The market is grateful for some small mercies at the moment
ahead of the summit, but to honest I think the details of the
draft look pretty poor," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency
research at Standard Bank.
"The market is responding to any rumours or news stories
that come around but is not prepared to run with them. There is
lots of up and down volatility but not really any direction and
it's probably going to stay that way for the rest of the week."
The euro has traded in a range roughly between
$1.3650-$1.3900 in the build up to the EU summit. Near term
support stands at the 100-week moving average around $1.3670
ahead of this week's low of $1.3653.
The single currency also found some support from French and
Spanish government bond auctions that met with decent demand,
soothing some concerns about contagion engulfing the euro zone's
core economies.
SENTIMENT SEEN FRAGILE
Risky assets and the euro have bounced in the past couple of
weeks after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil
a comprehensive package by the end of the month to resolve the
euro zone's debt crisis, including an agreement on how to
recapitalise banks.
But investors remained nervous about signs European
policymakers were struggling to reach consensus on measures to
contain the debt crisis in the lead up to the EU summit and a
G20 summit in early November.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that
plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with
Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of
the region's bailout fund.
Sentiment was further shaken when a meeting between Sarkozy
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, aimed at breaking the
deadlock, ended with no comment to waiting reporters from either
leader.
Analysts said sentiment was still extremely fragile and the
single currency would be vulnerable to headline trading.
"We are in a range ahead of the meeting but nervous within
it. I think the path of least resistance for the euro from here
is downwards, "said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
The euro reversed losses versus the safe haven yen
following the release of the EFSF document guidelines, last
trading up 0.5 percent on the day at 106.18 yen.
The yen was flat against the dollar at 76.80 yen and
had showed subdued reaction to news that Japan's government and
the Bank of Japan will launch a task force to help deal with the
yen's recent strength.
Commodity currencies also rallied on the improvement in
investor appetite to take on risk. The Australian dollar
reversed losses to rise 0.3 percent to US$1.0258, while
the New Zealand dollar was up 0.6 percent at US$0.7965.
