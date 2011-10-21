(Updates, adds details, quotes)
* Euro slips broadly, set for first weekly fall in three
* France and Germany eye two summits to hammer out deal
* German Ifo data in line with expectations
* Euro bids at $1.37, offers around $1.3785-95
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 21 The euro slipped on Friday and
was vulnerable on the downside as edgy investors sought to
minimise exposure given fading expectations that European
leaders will be able to resolve the region's debt crisis on
Sunday.
Deep divisions between France and Germany over the best way
to bolster the regional bailout fund's firepower sent the common
currency lower against the safe-haven Japanese yen
and Swiss franc .
Failure to agree on leveraging the EFSF will hurt confidence
in the euro zone's ability to manage its debt crisis after
nearly two years of trying to get on top of a problem that
started in Greece and now threatens to engulf major economies
Italy, Spain and even France.
Some investors are expecting European leaders will make
progress at Sunday's summit, but France and Germany said no
decision will be made until a second meeting on Wednesday.
The euro was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.3758
, on track for its first weekly loss in three. Still, it
has held above its nine-month low hit in early October, with the
common currency lifted in part by paring back of some of the
extreme bearish positioning by speculators.
"The euro is being driven by short-term players with
longer-term investors like asset managers all holding short
positions and on the sidelines," said Manuel Oliveri, currency
strategist at UBS, Zurich.
"There is a lot of international pressure on the euro zone
leaders to come up with a solution. So if there is one, we could
see the euro bounce."
Traders said there were decent offers to sell the euro
around $1.3785-95 with sizeable sell orders from Asian investors
above $1.3820. On the downside, the euro may find support at
$1.3700, with plenty of euro bids said to be lurking at levels
between $1.3700 and $1.3650.
Below those levels, further support looms at the 100-week
moving average at $1.3669 briefly breached on Thursday, while
$1.3650 marks two daily lows hit earlier this week with Asian
sovereign bids around the level.
POSITIONS SQUARE
In a trading update, Morgan Stanley advised clients to
maintain their short euro position heading into the weekend's EU
summit. They added that investors should lower stops --
currently at $1.3845 -- further next week to protect profits.
Traders said given the euro's extreme sensitivity to
headlines, investors were preferring to go neutral into the
weekend.
Reflecting the short-term volatility in the common currency,
euro/dollar implied vols were trading around two-week highs.
One-month vols was trading around 15.95 percent, up
from 15.50 percent on Thursday with risk-reversals still showing
downside risks for the euro.
Investors shrugged off German IFO data which showed business
sentiment falling for the fourth month in a row in October,
adding to fears that Europe's growth engine could be slowing.
"It was broadly in line with expectation, which is why there
wasn't much of a reaction to the euro," said George Saravelos,
G10 FX strategist, at Deutsche Bank.
"Investors are reluctant to add to positions given the risk
events in coming days. Even after those are out of the way,
cyclically the euro is likely to weaken as ECB rate cuts are
looming. We are bearish and expect it to drop to $1.30 by year
end."
Against the yen, the common currency fell 0.4 percent to
105.47 yen , while against the Swiss currency
the euro was down 0.6 percent at 1.2247 francs.
The greenback was down 0.3 percent on the yen, last changing
hands at 76.67 , while the dollar index was flat on
the day at 77.02.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson/Ruth Pitchford)