* Euro hold above $1.39, vulnerable to summit disappointment
* Speculation of more QE3 starting to weigh on dollar
* Yen not far from record high, market on alert for
intervention
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 26 The euro inched higher against
the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a European Union summit, but
looked vulnerable to the downside if markets are disappointed by
lack of progress in tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
Optimism that leaders could take major steps in solving the
crisis was tempered on Tuesday by news a meeting of European
finance ministers had been cancelled, even though the summit
will still go ahead.
But analysts said the fact the euro remained within sight of
a six-week high of $1.3959 hit the previous session showed many
investors were still hoping for a positive outcome.
Increasing speculation that the U.S. will resort to a third
round of quantitative easing to boost the flagging economy also
added to dollar weakness.
The single currency was last up 0.2 percent at
$1.3937, after finding support at its overnight low of $1.3847.
Traders said a Middle East sovereign was buying and also cited a
decent-sized $1.39 option due to expire at 1400 GMT.
Market players see $1.40 as a major resistance level as the
pair was capped ahead of it in the past two days. Support for
the euro is seen around $1.3854, the 50-day moving average.
"Generally the market is less optimistic today but when you
look at the price of euro/dollar you get the impression there
are still some hopes. There's some more speculation regarding
QE3 which maybe another reason we are not seeing a lower euro"
said You-Na Park, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"I think it will be difficult to impress the market because
some information has been leaked already. The risk of
disappointment is bigger than the risk of a positive surprise."
Investors have been expecting the EU to adopt a plan to
reduce Greece's debt burden, recapitalise European banks to help
absorb bond losses and strengthen the euro zone rescue fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to stave off
contagion in the bond market.
But there remain divisions over the extent of losses that
private holders of Greek bonds would have to incur and the size
of a planned bank recapitalisation, while the scope for
leveraging the bailout fund is also uncertain.
Investors are not expecting any decisions out of the summit
until later in the day. Ahead of that German Chancellor Angela
Merkel look set to win a parliamentary vote on boosting the
firepower of the euro zone rescue fund, due to take place at
around 1200 GMT.
Other analysts said that as expectations ahead of the summit
have been lowered, its market impact may also be limited. BNP
Paribas analysts said positioning in the spot and options
markets suggests investors are already bearish on the euro.
But they also warned of the potential for a euro rally based
on a better-than-expected outcome.
"In fact, given the recent price action and market reaction
to mere speculation, a sheer commitment from policy-makers may
be enough to ignite a fresh risk rally. $1.4000 before the
weekend remains viable," BNP Paribas said.
MODEST PULLBACK
Fresh negative news on the U.S. economy reinforced market
expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Two key
Fed board members recently voiced the possibility of action to
shore up the housing sector.
The data help push the dollar to a fresh record low against
the yen of 75.73 yen , keeping alive the threat of
intervention by Japanese authorities. The dollar was last
trading marginally above that record low at 75.88 yen.
Japan's central bank is likely to debate easing monetary
policy further at a meeting on Thursday after the yen's rise to
another record high and doubts mounted over whether Europe can
forge a clear plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, sources
said.
Increasing QE speculation also weighed on the dollar against
the Swiss franc , pushing the greenback to a six-week low
of 0.8733 francs. The euro dropped to a three-week low
against the Swiss franc of 1.2176 francs.
The Australian dollar was down 0.5 percent at US$1.0376
after Australia's core inflation data came in below
expectations, increasing the chances of a rate cut later in the
year.
The dollar index was last flat on the day at 76.093,
off a six-week low of 75.94 hit the previous session.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; editing by Anna
Willard)