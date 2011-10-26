* Euro hold above $1.39, vulnerable to summit disappointment

* Speculation of more QE3 starting to weigh on dollar

* Yen not far from record high, market on alert for intervention

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 26 The euro inched higher against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a European Union summit, but looked vulnerable to the downside if markets are disappointed by lack of progress in tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

Optimism that leaders could take major steps in solving the crisis was tempered on Tuesday by news a meeting of European finance ministers had been cancelled, even though the summit will still go ahead.

But analysts said the fact the euro remained within sight of a six-week high of $1.3959 hit the previous session showed many investors were still hoping for a positive outcome.

Increasing speculation that the U.S. will resort to a third round of quantitative easing to boost the flagging economy also added to dollar weakness.

The single currency was last up 0.2 percent at $1.3937, after finding support at its overnight low of $1.3847. Traders said a Middle East sovereign was buying and also cited a decent-sized $1.39 option due to expire at 1400 GMT.

Market players see $1.40 as a major resistance level as the pair was capped ahead of it in the past two days. Support for the euro is seen around $1.3854, the 50-day moving average.

"Generally the market is less optimistic today but when you look at the price of euro/dollar you get the impression there are still some hopes. There's some more speculation regarding QE3 which maybe another reason we are not seeing a lower euro" said You-Na Park, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

"I think it will be difficult to impress the market because some information has been leaked already. The risk of disappointment is bigger than the risk of a positive surprise."

Investors have been expecting the EU to adopt a plan to reduce Greece's debt burden, recapitalise European banks to help absorb bond losses and strengthen the euro zone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to stave off contagion in the bond market.

But there remain divisions over the extent of losses that private holders of Greek bonds would have to incur and the size of a planned bank recapitalisation, while the scope for leveraging the bailout fund is also uncertain.

Investors are not expecting any decisions out of the summit until later in the day. Ahead of that German Chancellor Angela Merkel look set to win a parliamentary vote on boosting the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund, due to take place at around 1200 GMT.

Other analysts said that as expectations ahead of the summit have been lowered, its market impact may also be limited. BNP Paribas analysts said positioning in the spot and options markets suggests investors are already bearish on the euro.

But they also warned of the potential for a euro rally based on a better-than-expected outcome.

"In fact, given the recent price action and market reaction to mere speculation, a sheer commitment from policy-makers may be enough to ignite a fresh risk rally. $1.4000 before the weekend remains viable," BNP Paribas said.

MODEST PULLBACK

Fresh negative news on the U.S. economy reinforced market expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Two key Fed board members recently voiced the possibility of action to shore up the housing sector.

The data help push the dollar to a fresh record low against the yen of 75.73 yen , keeping alive the threat of intervention by Japanese authorities. The dollar was last trading marginally above that record low at 75.88 yen.

Japan's central bank is likely to debate easing monetary policy further at a meeting on Thursday after the yen's rise to another record high and doubts mounted over whether Europe can forge a clear plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, sources said.

Increasing QE speculation also weighed on the dollar against the Swiss franc , pushing the greenback to a six-week low of 0.8733 francs. The euro dropped to a three-week low against the Swiss franc of 1.2176 francs.

The Australian dollar was down 0.5 percent at US$1.0376 after Australia's core inflation data came in below expectations, increasing the chances of a rate cut later in the year.

The dollar index was last flat on the day at 76.093, off a six-week low of 75.94 hit the previous session. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; editing by Anna Willard)