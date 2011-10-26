(Updates prices, adds quotes)

* Euro holds above $1.39, scope for summit letdown

* Speculation of more QE3 starting to weigh on dollar

* Dollar hits record low versus yen, market on alert for intervention

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 26 The euro rose against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a European Union summit, but looked vulnerable to the downside if markets are disappointed by lack of progress in tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

The dollar also weakened against the yen, hitting a fresh record low on increasing speculation that the U.S. will resort to a third round of quantitative easing to boost the flagging economy.

Optimism that leaders could take major steps in solving the euro zone debt crisis was tempered on Tuesday by news a meeting of European finance ministers had been cancelled, even though the summit will still go ahead.

But analysts said the fact the euro remained within sight of a six-week high of $1.3959 hit the previous session showed many investors were still hoping for a positive outcome.

The euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.3941, after finding support at its overnight low of $1.3847. Traders said a Middle East sovereign was buying and also cited a decent-sized $1.39 option due to expire at 1400 GMT.

Market players see $1.40 as a major resistance level as the pair was capped ahead of it in the past two days. Support for the euro is seen around $1.3854, the 50-day moving average.

"I think most market participants have been quite surprised by the resilience of the euro. But it is not just about Europe, there have been a few more supportive developments for risk-on currencies this week such as the U.S. QE story," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

"Overall the risk is to euro downside and for some disappointment from the summit. The dominant view is that we will get something but it may not be as much as investors were hoping for two weeks ago."

Investors have been expecting the EU to adopt a plan to reduce Greece's debt burden, recapitalise European banks to help absorb bond losses and strengthen the euro zone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to stave off contagion in the bond market.

But there remain divisions over the extent of losses that private holders of Greek bonds would have to incur and the size of a planned bank recapitalisation, while the scope for leveraging the bailout fund is also uncertain.

Investors are not expecting any decisions out of the summit until later in the day. Ahead of that German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks set to win a parliamentary vote on boosting the euro zone rescue fund, due at 1200 GMT.

Some analysts said that as expectations ahead of the summit have been lowered, its market impact may also be limited. BNP Paribas analysts said positioning in the spot and options markets suggests investors are already bearish on the euro.

Colin Harte, director of currency and fixed income at Barings Asset Management, that has 28 billion pounds in assets, said whatever the outcome of the summit the single currency remained in a vulnerable position.

"People are assuming European policymakers will do more or less the right thing but they seem to have a capacity to take two steps forward and 1.9 steps backwards.

"After the summit the problems are still going to be there for the euro in that peripheral countries need to adjust, there are still going to have to be cuts," he said, adding that Barings has no open positions in the euro.

MODEST PULLBACK

Fresh negative news on the U.S. economy reinforced market expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Two key Fed board members recently voiced the possibility of action to shore up the housing sector.

The dollar hit a fresh record low against the yen of 75.709 yen, keeping alive the threat of intervention by Japanese authorities. Traders cited stop loss orders below 75.70 yen.

Japan's central bank is likely to debate easing monetary policy further at a meeting on Thursday after the yen's rise to another record high and doubts mounted over whether Europe can forge a clear plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, sources said.

Increasing QE speculation also weighed on the dollar against the Swiss franc , pushing the greenback to a six-week low of 0.8729 francs. The euro dropped to a three-week low against the Swiss franc of 1.2157 francs.

The Australian dollar was down 0.5 percent at US$1.0370 after Australia's core inflation data came in below expectations, increasing the chances of a rate cut later in the year. (Editing by Anna Willard)