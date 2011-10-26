(Recasts, adds quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 26 The euro was firm against a weak
dollar on Wednesday ahead of a EU summit where expectations of a
solution to the debt crisis are running low, while the greenback
fell to a record low against the yen keeping alive the risk of
intervention by the Japanese.
The dollar hit a fresh record low against the yen and
slipped to a six-week low against the Swiss franc with hedge
funds building bearish bets on the greenback on increasing
speculation that the Federal Reserve will opt for more easing.
Those expectations were supporting broad risk appetite and
the euro even though optimism that leaders could take major
steps in solving the euro zone debt crisis has waned in the past
24 hours.
Still, analysts said the fact the euro remained within sight
of a six-week high of $1.39605 hit the previous session showed
some were still hoping for a positive outcome.
The euro was last up 0.2 percent at $1.3940, after
finding support at its overnight low of $1.3847. Traders said a
Middle East sovereign was buying euros with decent sized offers
placed above $1.3950 and option expiries at $1.3900 which are
likely to keep the common currency in a range.
"It is not just about Europe, there have been a few more
supportive developments for risk-on currencies this week such as
the U.S. QE story," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of
currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
"Overall the risk is to euro downside and for some
disappointment from the summit. The dominant view is that we
will get something but it may not be as much as investors were
hoping for two weeks ago."
Investors have been expecting the EU to adopt a plan to
reduce Greece's debt burden, recapitalise European banks to help
absorb bond losses, and strengthen the euro zone rescue fund,
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to stave off
contagion in the bond market.
But divisions remain over the extent of losses that private
holders of Greek bonds would have to incur and the size of a
planned bank recapitalisation, while the scope for leveraging
the bailout fund is also uncertain.
Investors are not expecting any earth-shattering decisions
out of the summit until late in the day. But the incoming head
of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi threw a lifeline by
signalling the bank would go on buying troubled states' bonds to
combat market turmoil.
Colin Harte, director of currency and fixed income at
Barings Asset Management, which has 28 billion pounds in assets,
said whatever the outcome of the summit the single currency
remained in a vulnerable position.
"People are assuming European policymakers will do more or
less the right thing but they seem to have a capacity to take
two steps forward and 1.9 steps backwards.
"After the summit the problems are still going to be there
for the euro in that peripheral countries need to adjust, there
are still going to have to be cuts," he said, adding that
Barings has no open positions in the euro.
JAPANESE INTERVENTION
Fresh gloomy data out of the U.S. reinforced market
expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Two key
Fed board members recently voiced the possibility of action to
shore up the housing sector.
The dollar hit a fresh record low against the yen of
75.709 yen, keeping alive the risk of intervention by Japanese
authorities. Traders cited stop loss orders below 75.70 yen and
an option barrier at 75.50 yen.
Japan's central bank is likely to debate easing monetary
policy further at a meeting on Thursday, sources
said.
"Further modest monetary easing or unilateral intervention
from Japan is unlikely to derail the yen strengthening trend on
a sustained basis," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank
of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ.
The dollar fell against the Swiss franc , dropping to
a six-week low of 0.8729 francs on EBS. The euro also
fell to a three-week low against the Swiss franc of 1.2157
francs on EBS.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was down 0.5 percent at
US$1.0370 after Australia's underlying inflation data came in
below expectations, increasing the chances of a rate cut.
(additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Anna
Willard/Ruth Pitchford)