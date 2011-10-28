(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)
* Euro slips after huge rally the previous day
* Asset managers still need to trim short euro positions
* High yields, low bid-to-cover at Italian debt auction
* Dollar/yen stuck near record low
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Oct 28 The euro eased on Friday from a
seven-week peak scaled following a summit deal on Europe's debt
crisis, with an Italian bond auction showing investors have yet
to be convinced the region's problems are on the way to being
solved.
The EU deal included an agreement that private banks and
insurers would accept 50 percent losses on their Greek debt
holdings, a leveraging of the EU's EFSF bailout fund and a
recapitalisation of banks.
The euro remains vulnerable, however, as the EU still needs
to find the money for the newest version of its bailout fund,
with doubts lingering as to whether its new size of around 1
trillion euros ($1.4 trillion) will be enough to staunch the
crisis.
Investor scepticism was highlighted on Friday when Italy
paid the most since the launch of the single currency to sell
new 10-year debt in the first euro zone bond auction since
European leaders agreed their anti-crisis measures.
"Although we're getting somewhere with the EFSF, the Italian
auction shows the market is sending signals that the crisis
hasn't been solved by a long shot," said Stephen Gallo, head of
market analysis at Schneider FX.
Gallo thought the euro's rally could extend to $1.4700 if
macro investors jumped on to the near-term trend, but said
outright buying of the common currency was still to materialise,
adding this month's rally from a low of $1.3145 has been driven
by a squeeze of short positions.
The euro, which hit a seven-week high of $1.4248, was down
slightly on the day around $1.4150 . Traders pointed to
small offers starting to build up above $1.4200 and stops at
$1.4260, with bids reported back at $1.4120/00.
"The rally can continue because asset managers are still
quite short of the euro and it could take a move to $1.44 before
their positions are back to neutral" said Manuel Oliveri,
currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.
Speculators and investors have been heavily short of the
common currency in recent months as concerns about the euro
zone's debt crisis spreading to larger countries within the bloc
intensified.
Technical analysts said the euro's outlook had been boosted
by Thursday's close above the 200-day moving average, now seen
as support around $1.4100. They are also looking for a weekly
close above the 200-week moving average at $1.3989 to add to the
positive picture.
NURSING LOSSES
The dollar steadied after sustaining heavy losses that
caused its biggest one-day decline in more than two years
against other major currencies, with more drops looming ahead.
The liquid dollar, with its near-zero interest rates
guaranteed over the next two years, was sold as investors used
it to fund forays into riskier trades.
Against the yen, the dollar was at 75.85 yen , having
carved out yet another all-time low around 75.66 on Thursday.
The dollar index was last at 75.052, up slightly on the day,
having dropped from as high as 76.299 on Thursday.
Commodity currencies, among the biggest gainers on Thursday,
fell prey to profit-taking. The Australian dollar was
down 0.5 percent at $1.0675 , having surged on Thursday
to $1.0753 from sub-$1.0400 in its biggest one-day rally in 16
months.
