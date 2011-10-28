(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)

* Euro slips after huge rally the previous day

* High yields, low bid-to-cover at Italian debt auction

* Euro seen holding steady ahead of G20 and Fed next week

* Dollar/yen stuck near record low

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 28 The euro eased on Friday from the seven-week peak it struck after a deal on Europe's debt crisis, with an Italian bond auction showing investors have yet to be convinced the region's problems are on the way to being solved.

The single currency was last down 0.2 percent at $1.4157, off the previous day's peak of $1.4248.

Traders reported thin liquidity and said many market players were holding fire after being caught out by the euro's rally. Small offers were said to be starting to build up above $1.4200 and stops at $1.4260, with bids reported back at $1.4120/00.

The euro slipped after the auction yield on new 10-year Italian government debt hit a new euro lifetime high. It was the first euro zone bond supply since European leaders struck a deal on anti-crisis measures this week.

The auction highlighted investor scepticism about the euro zone deal that included an agreement that private banks and insurers accept 50 percent losses on their Greek debt holdings; a leveraging of the euro zone bailout fund; and a recapitalisation of banks.

Analysts said the euro remains vulnerable as the euro zone still needs to find the money to expand its bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF). Doubts linger as to whether the fund's increased size of around 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion) would be enough to staunch the crisis.

"Although we're getting somewhere with the EFSF, the Italian auction shows the market is sending signals that the crisis hasn't been solved by a long shot," said Stephen Gallo, head of market analysis at Schneider FX.

Gallo said the euro's rally could extend to $1.4700 if macro investors jumped on to the near-term trend but outright buying of the common currency was still to materialise.

Analysts said much of this month's rally from a low of $1.3145 was driven by a squeeze of short positions and many speculators would be reluctant to start building bets against the euro ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and G20 summit next week.

Any hints that the Federal Reserve is considering another round of monetary easing to boost the U.S. economy or commitment from G20 players to support the euro zone bailout fund would be likely to push the euro higher.

"Yesterday saw a massive short squeeze and now we are waiting on some potential good news from next week, either on monetary policy or more likely the G20," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.

"From that regard euro/dollar will hold onto these gains and may push up to $1.43 if the G20 comes out with something positive. It is not the time to go against the euro."

A European Central Bank policy meeting will also be in focus next week. It is expected to keep interest rates on hold until December but there is an outside chance of a rate cut next week, according to a Reuters poll.

Technical analysts said the euro's outlook had been boosted by Thursday's close above the 200-day moving average, now seen as support around $1.4100. They are also looking for a weekly close above the 200-week moving average at $1.3989 to add to the positive picture.

The options market also indicated some optimism for the single currency, with declining volatility suggesting investors see less need to hedge against any negative events that may come out of Europe.

NURSING LOSSES

The dollar steadied after sustaining heavy losses on Thursday that caused its biggest one-day decline in more than two years against other major currencies.

The liquid dollar, with its near-zero interest rates guaranteed over the next two years, was sold as investors used it to fund forays into riskier trades.

Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.2 percent at 75.77 yen , but off another all-time low around 75.66 hit on Thursday.

That prompted Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi to repeat a warning that he would take firm steps against the yen's rise as needed and kept traders on alert for any sign of intervention from the Japanese authorities.

The dollar index was last at 75.070, up slightly on the day, having dropped from a peak of over 76 on Thursday.

Commodity currencies, among the biggest gainers on Thursday, fell prey to profit-taking. The Australian dollar was down 0.6 percent at $1.0666 , having surged on Thursday to $1.0753 from sub-$1.0400 in its biggest one-day rally in 16 months. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Susan Fenton)