* Dollar spikes, steadies around 78 yen as Japan intervenes
* Dollar/yen had hit record low of 75.31 in early trade
* Traders say dollar unlikely to sustain gains, reaction
eyed
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 31 The yen slid sharply against the
dollar, hitting a three-month low after Japan stepped into the
market to curb its currency's appreciation, though traders said
more intervention would likely be needed to secure a
long-lasting impact.
The dollar, pressured by speculation of more easing by the
Federal Reserve, jumped more than 4 percent to 79.55 yen after
hitting a fresh all-time low of 75.31 on EBS trading platform
early in Asian trade.
It pared gains to 78.20 yen as European markets
looked to test Tokyo's resolve, with traders citing official
bids around 78.00 yen.
The dollar was still shy of its 200-day moving average
around 79.88 yen, though some traders speculated Japanese
authorities may look to push it above 80 yen.
"If the Bank of Japan wants to avoid the dollar slipping
back quickly towards 76 yen very soon they will need to come in
again to really make the point," said Niels Christensen,
currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
Noting that the last intervention in early August also had a
significant initial effect on dollar/yen, which then very
quickly dropped back down again, he said the authorities may
want to avoid that happening this time.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Tokyo stepped into the
market on its own at 1025 am. local time (0125 GMT) and would
keep intervening until it was satisfied with the results.
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said he was
focusing on risks to Japan's economic outlook as rises in the
yen would have a big impact on the country's exports as well as
corporate revenues and sentiment.
"It was very good timing. The BOJ laid the groundwork by
easing last week. Speculators' yen-buying positions have piled
up, and intervention is most effective in such cases," Yunosuke
Ikeda, senior FX strategist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
Japan's central bank eased monetary policy last Thursday by
boosting government bond purchases. Currency speculators doubled
their net long position in the yen to 54,279 contracts in the
week ended Oct. 25, the highest since the beginning of August.
.
Some traders speculated that Japan might want to set a
Swiss-style floor for the dollar/yen rate, though many were
sceptical authorities could peg the yen to any particular level
in the long term.
G20, ECB AHEAD
Tokyo's second foray into the currency markets since its
record selling of 4.5 trillion yen ($59.4 billion) when it
intervened on Aug. 4 followed weeks of warnings by officials
that intervention was possible given the yen's strength.
Traders said the size of Monday's action could be as large
or larger than previous interventions. Analysts said it could be
difficult for authorities to maintain the rise in dollar/yen as
Japanese exporters may sell into the dollar's rally to step up
their currency hedging.
Meanwhile Europe's debt crisis looked set to dominate the
G20 summit in France on Nov. 3-4 after an Italian debt sale on
Friday saw the country pay record high yields, underscoring
concerns that last week's plan to contain the euro zone's debt
crisis leaves many issues unresolved.
The sharp rise in dollar/yen prompted across-the-board gains
in the dollar, causing the euro to erase most of last week's
sharp rise. The euro was down more than 1 percent at $1.3993
, off a two-month high of $1.4248 hit on Thursday.
Analysts said the euro could remain weak ahead of a European
Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, where an interest rate
cut for December may be flagged.
It was also possible the dollar would come under pressure,
with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke likely to repeat his
disappointment at the pace of recovery and explore further
options for supporting growth at the Fed's two-day policy
meeting starting on Tuesday.
The dollar index rose 1.2 percent to 76.001 .
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodowski and Hideyuki Sano in
Tokyo; Editing by John Stonestreet)