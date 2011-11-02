* Greece uncertainty threatens euro zone debt deal
* Euro support seen at $1.3565 for now
* 1-month implied vols on eur/dlr hit 1-month high
* Fed in focus, G20 meeting also eyed
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 2 The euro edged up on Wednesday,
rebounding from a three-week low against the dollar as investors
took a breather from a deep sell-off, although it was vulnerable
to the downside on jitters over Greece's referendum and weak
data.
The euro was up 0.7 percent at $1.3787 , pulling away
from the three-week low of $1.3608 struck on Tuesday but well
below a seven-week peak of $1.4248 set last Thursday. Traders
cite offers into the $1.3800 level with stops lurking just above
that.
Investors are waiting for the final manufacturing PMI data
from Germany, France, Italy with the numbers likely to back
views that the euro zone is tipping towards a recession and
which are likely to compound the euro's woes.
"After yesterday's sell-off, some bounce was expected but we
think there are a lot of hurdles for the euro to clear and given
the risk events, we do not see it rallying much," said Adam
Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
"The Greek referendum has triggered a wave of risk aversion
and flows in to the dollar."
The euro had dropped to the day's low of $1.3637 after Greek
Prime Minister George Papandreou said he would push ahead with a
referendum on an EU bailout deal, defying demands from lawmakers
of his own party that he quit for jeopardising Greek membership
of the euro.
The focus is now on the government's confidence vote on
Friday. If Papandreou loses the vote, a new general election
will be called and most likely there will be no referendum. But
this is likely to spark renewed uncertainty and increase the
chances of a disorderly default by Greece and risk of contagion.
Papandreou will also face the leaders of France and Germany,
who summoned him for crisis talks in Cannes, before a G20 summit
of major world economies.
The options market also indicated a fair amount of pessimism
about the euro, with volatility hitting a one-month high on
Wednesday, suggesting investors see more need to hedge against
any negative events that may come out of Europe.
Implied volatility on one-month euro/dollar options, a gauge
of expectations regarding a currency's price action, jumped to
16.35 percent from two-month lows of 12.75 percent
marked last week.
FED UP NEXT
Some players speculated that the euro might win some respite
in the short term as market attention turns to the outcome of a
meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting FOMC ending on
Wednesday, which may prepare markets for further policy easing.
But most analysts were sceptical that the Fed could turn the
tide on the euro, thinking risk sentiment will sour further and
both the dollar and the yen will come out the biggest
beneficiaries of the safe-haven inflows.
"While that may prevent a sharp fall in the euro or a sharp
fall in risk appetite ahead of the FOMC, the risk is still more
to the downside for those currencies. It'll be very hard for the
market to want to buy the euro given the intense uncertainty
around Greece," said Greg Gibbs, a strategist at RBS in Sydney.
The Fed will release its post-meeting statement at 1630 GMT,
and Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a media briefing at 1815
GMT.
The dollar lost 0.3 percent to 78.08 yen . Japan sold
a record of nearly $100 billion worth of yen on Monday, driving
the greenback from a record low of around 75.31 yen to a high of
79.55 yen.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; editing by
Anna Willard)