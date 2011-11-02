(Adds details, quotes, updates prices)
* Greece U-turn threatens euro zone debt deal
* Euro support seen at $1.3565 for now
* 1-month implied vols on eur/dlr hit 1-month high
* Fed in focus, G20 meeting also eyed
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 2 The euro edged up on Wednesday,
rebounding from a three-week low against the dollar as investors
took a breather from a deep sell-off in the past two days,
although it was vulnerable to the downside on jitters over
Greece's referendum.
The euro was up 0.45 percent at $1.3756 , pulling away
from the three-week low of $1.3608 struck on Tuesday on a bout
of short covering by real money investors and speculators. It
rose to a session high of $1.3803 on trading platform EBS, with
near term resistance around $1.3845--the 50 percent retracement
of the euro's drop from its Aug 29 high of $1.4550 to a low of
$1.3145 on Oct. 4.
It failed to hold gains above $1.38 with weak manufacturing
PMI data from Germany, France, Italy backing views that the euro
zone is tipping towards a deep slowdown and compounding the
euro's struggles.
A move by the European Financial Syability Facility--euro
zone rescue fund-- to delay a syndicated issue of 10-year bonds
also weighed on the common currency. .
"After yesterday's sell-off, some bounce was expected but we
think there are a lot of hurdles for the euro to clear and given
the risk events, we do not see it rallying much," said Adam
Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
"The Greek referendum has triggered a wave of risk aversion
and flows in to the dollar."
The euro had dropped to the day's low of $1.3637 after Greek
Prime Minister George Papandreou said he would push ahead with a
referendum on an EU bailout deal, defying demands from lawmakers
of his own party that he quit for jeopardising Greek membership
of the euro.
The focus is now on the government's confidence vote on
Friday. If Papandreou loses the vote, a new general election
will be called and most likely there will be no referendum. But
this is likely to spark renewed uncertainty and increase the
chances of a disorderly default by Greece and risk of contagion.
Papandreou will also face the leaders of France and Germany,
who summoned him for crisis talks in Cannes, before a G20 summit
of major world economies.
The options market also indicated a fair amount of pessimism
about the euro, with volatility hitting a one-month high on
Wednesday, suggesting investors see more need to hedge against
any negative events that may come out of Europe.
Implied volatility on one-month euro/dollar options, a gauge
of expectations regarding a currency's price action, jumped to
as high as 16.35 percent according to Reuters data,
from two-month lows of 12.75 percent last week.
FED UP NEXT
Indeed, Morgan Stanley said any euro rebound from the
pre-G20 meeting between Greece, Germany and France is likely to
be limited, providing a renewed selling opportunity.
So they continued to favour euro rebounds into the $1.3845
area, targeting a move towards $1.3365 initially then the
$1.3145 early October low and new cycle lows at $1.3100.
The euro could earn some relief as market attention turns to
the outcome of a meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting
FOMC ending on Wednesday, which may prepare markets for further
policy easing.
But most analysts were sceptical that the Fed could turn the
tide on the euro, expecting risk sentiment to sour further. That
should see both the dollar and the yen benefit from safe-haven
inflows.
"In view of the most recent political disruptions in the
euro area, all things being equal, euro/dollar rallies are
likely to be contained to the $1.39-$1.3930 range even if the
Federal Reserve surprises with more easing today," said Stephen
Gallo, head of market analytics at Schneider Foreign Exchange.
The Fed will release its post-meeting statement at 1630 GMT,
and Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a media briefing at 1815
GMT.
The dollar lost 0.4 percent to 78.01 yen . Japan sold
a record of nearly $100 billion worth of yen on Monday, driving
the greenback from a record low of around 75.31 yen to a high of
79.55 yen.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)