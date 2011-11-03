* Euro weak on worries about Greece, could hit three-week
low
* Merkel, Sarkozy say no more aid until Greece decides on
euro
* But dissent on Greek referendum could be seen as a
positive
* Focus on ECB stance on bond-buying programme
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 3 The euro steadied after earlier
falls on Thursday as political chaos in Greece called into doubt
a planned referendum that could trigger a disorderly default and
an exit from the euro zone, amid open dissent within the Greek
government.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou spooked markets this
week by calling for a referendum on a new rescue package but
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Thursday he opposed
holding the vote.
Another Greek ruling party lawmaker said she would not
support the government, which has a wafer-thin parliamentary
majority.
The euro was steady at 1.3753, off a low of $1.3656
just ahead of reported sovereign bids around $1.3650, with
traders citing demand from a U.S. bank.
However, they said it remained vulnerable to further losses
which would leave it targeting $1.3608, a three-week low.
France and Germany made it clear at a meeting of G20 leaders
that Greece must decide urgently if it wants to remain in the
euro zone, leaving investors inclined to sell euros on rallies.
"Depending on whether there is a referendum or not, I would
not be surprised to see the euro trade down to $1.33/$1.34 area
in the next two to three weeks," said Jeremy Stretch, currency
strategist at CIBC.
"Merkel, Sarkozy and Papandreou are playing something akin
to a game of poker, where they keep raising the stakes."
Traders said the confusion around how the euro zone's debt
crisis would pan out was also tempering the euro's losses, with
some speculating that an exit of the currency bloc's most
indebted country could be a reason to buy the euro.
Others, however, were concerned about the potentially severe
implications for the banking sector if Greece defaulted and quit
the euro and the difficulty of preventing the crisis spreading,
with yields on Italian bonds rising towards unsustainable
levels.
Below $1.36, support for the euro lies at $1.3566, the 61.8
percent retracement of its October rally.
The euro retreated as attention shifted back to Greece after
the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no new stimulus on Wednesday,
saying it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage
debt to spur a struggling recovery.
"We're negative on the euro. There are very few scenarios in
my mind where the euro can rally significantly," said Adarsh
Sinha, Asia-Pacific G10 FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in Hong Kong.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects the euro to move
towards $1.30 by year-end, but Sinha said the euro could drop
further if there is an extreme outcome, such as a disorderly
Greek default.
However, given the United States has debt problems of its
own and with the Japanese authorities intervening to curb yen
strength, traders said the euro may gain by default as investors
continue to weigh who should be the biggest loser out of the
three most traded currencies -- the dollar, euro and yen.
The market's focus will switch later to a European Central
Bank policy meeting, the first under new head Mario Draghi.
He is expected to play safe and seek to project calm rather
than panic by holding off on cutting interest rates for the time
being, though markets see a small risk of a surprise cut which
would send the euro lower.
Markets will be watching for any clues on whether he stands
ready to carry on, or even scale up, the ECB's bond-buying
programme.
The dollar was stuck in a narrow range against the yen,
holding steady at 78.01 yen . The focus is on whether
Japan will intervene if the yen starts heading higher again
after Tokyo's massive yen-selling on Monday, estimated at a
record 7.7 trillion yen.
