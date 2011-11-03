* Euro rebounds as Greek chaos threatens bailout referendum
* Volatile crisis still warrants selling into euro rallies
* ECB rate decision, bond buying outlook in focus as Draghi
debuts
By William James and Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 3 The euro rose in volatile trade on
Thursday, reversing an earlier fall as political chaos in Greece
called into doubt a planned referendum which had been seen
threatening a disorderly default and exit from the single
currency.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou spooked markets this
week by calling for a referendum on a new rescue package but
with the government on the brink of collapse, doubt over whether
the vote would take place saw the euro rebound.
For some speculators, any cancellation of the referendum
lowered the chances of Greece running out of cash in December
and leaving the single currency -- seen by many as the worst-
case scenario for financial markets.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3789, off a low of
$1.3656, with traders citing buying to close out earlier bets
that the euro would fall. It benefited from short covering after
some Middle Eeast investors were buying at lower levels.
"It may be the case that the government falls and it looks
like the elections are going to result in a coalition and
potentially a deal with the troika. We could then see ourselves
all the way back up at $1.40 again -- but it's still a sell on
rallies," said Stephen Gallo, head of market analysis at
Schneider Foreign Exchange.
France and Germany made it clear at a meeting of G20 leaders
that Greece must decide urgently if it wants to remain in the
euro zone, prompting investors to sell into a bounce.
"Depending on whether there is a referendum or not, I would
not be surprised to see the euro trade down to $1.33/$1.34 area
in the next two to three weeks," said Jeremy Stretch, currency
strategist at CIBC.
"Merkel, Sarkozy and Papandreou are playing something akin
to a game of poker, where they keep raising the stakes."
Some traders were speculating that an exit of the currency
bloc's most-indebted country could be a reason to buy the euro.
"I can see a situation where they exit the euro zone and
it's ultimately a better, more stable economy going forwards...
but that's a way off," a trader said.
Others, however, were concerned about the implications for
the banking sector if Greece defaulted and the difficulty of
then preventing the crisis spreading, with yields on Italian
bonds rising towards unsustainable levels.
On the downside, support for the euro lies at the Nov 1 low
of $1.3608 and then $1.3566, the 61.8 percent retracement of its
October rally.
However, given the United States has debt problems of its
own and with the Japanese authorities intervening to curb yen
strength, traders said the euro may gain with investors weighing
who could be the biggest loser out of the three most traded
currencies -- the dollar, euro and yen.
A Reuters poll showed euro volatility was set to fall in
November, but the euro zone's debt crisis meant the single
currency was set to remain the most volatile among other major
currencies.
ECB FOCUS
The market's focus will switch later to a European Central
Bank policy meeting, the first under new head Mario Draghi.
He is expected to play safe and seek to project calm rather
than panic by holding off on cutting interest rates for the time
being, though markets see a small risk of a surprise cut which
would send the euro lower.
Money markets were pricing a 32 percent chance of a cut in
rates at this meeting, with a 25 bps cut priced in for December
according to BNP Paribas analysis of the Euribor futures curve.
Markets will be watching for any clues on whether Draghi
stands ready to carry on, or even scale up, the ECB's
bond-buying programme.
"If he hints at a bigger bond-buying programme the euro will
really rally," Schneider's Gallo said.
The dollar was stuck in a narrow range against the yen,
holding steady at 78.01 yen . The focus is on whether
Japan will intervene if the yen starts heading higher again
after Tokyo's massive yen-selling on Monday, estimated at a
record 7.7 trillion yen.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)