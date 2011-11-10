(Adds details, updates prices)
* Euro hits 1-month low then moves up, consolidates
* Buying seen in Middle East, Asia
* Euro/dlr risk reversals hit extremes, implied vols climb
* Italian spreads widen, likely to keep euro under pressure
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 10 The euro hovered near
one-month lows on Thursday as cautious markets digested buying
by sovereign investors outside Europe amid deeper concerns a
spike in Italian borrowing costs could eventually lead to a
break-up of the euro zone.
Investors are worried that if Italian yields follow the
examples of Greece, Portugal and Ireland and keep widening over
their German counterparts, Rome could be forced to seek external
funding.
This is likely to keep the euro under pressure in coming
weeks and every bounce will be sold into, and players continued
to express their bearish view on the euro through the options
market.
Banks, already facing large losses on their holdings of
Greek debt, could be forced to sell Italian bonds leading to
more
volatility in bond markets and spilling into other asset
classes. And in its current form, the euro zone's rescue fund is
too small to mount a rescue effort for Italy -- the region's
third-largest economy.
Still, with many investors already bearish on the euro,
there was little chance of it replicating the sharp slide it
witnessed on Wednesday when Italian 10-year bond yields crossed
the 7 percent mark -- a level many consider unsustainable for it
to borrow funds at.
"We think the fair value for the euro is at $1.35-1.36 and
think these levels will be sticky given how heavy positioning is
against the euro," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist
at RBS Global Banking.
"We are bearish on the euro zone, but we do see steady
support for the euro from Middle east and Asian sovereign
investors."
Buying by these investors lifted the euro from a one-month
low of $1.3484 on EBS and the single curency was last trading at
$1.3574, up 0.2 percent on the day. Traders cited
large expiries at $1.3500 which could sway trade.
Decent support for the currency is at $1.3405 -- the 76.4
percent retracement of the euro's move from a low of $1.3144 on
Oct. 4 to a high of around $1.4247 on Oct. 27.
The common currency lost more that 2 percent on Wednesday,
dropping by its most in 15 months against the dollar.
That drop came as investors' confidence in Italy evaporated
and speculation grew that it would have to resort to external
funding.
Expectations are rising the European Central Bank will have
to step in with further rate cuts and liquidity provisions.
There are also hopes it will step up purchases of Italian bonds
in a bid to contain the debt spiral -- though ratesetters played
down that eventuality on Thursday.
Italy sold 5 billion euros of 12-month Treasury bills on
Thursday that drew better than expected response, although gross
yields at the sale rose to 6.09 percent -- the highest since
Sept. 1997.
Italian/German government bond yield spreads stabilised as
traders said the ECB was buying the country's short term debt,
but lingering worries about the country's funding position
dominated..
EU sources told Reuters that German and French officials
have discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the European
Union involving stricter rules for euro zone members which not
all of them might be willing or able to live with.
But European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso issued
a stern warning of the dangers of splitting the 17-nation
currency zone.
BEARISH OPTIONS POSITIONING
On the options market, the one-month implied volatility, a
gauge of market expectations of the euro's moves versus the
dollar, surged to a one-month high of 16.40 percent
from a low of 14.00 percent the previous session.
In addition, the pair's one-month risk reversals were at
4.15 vols favouring euro puts -- bets on the
currency to fall -- rising to extreme levels.
"We maintain our short position and lower the stop to
$1.3630 to protect profits, anticipating a decline towards the
$1.3360 area initially," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"We re-emphasize our medium-term $1.3145/1.3100."
Against the yen, the euro dipped to a two-week low of 104.73
yen, still some distance away from the decade low of
100.77 yen hit in early October. It was last trading at 105.395.
Sterling was flat on the day at $1.5912 ahead of a
monetary policy decision by the Bank of England. The central
bank is expected to keep interest rates at a record low and
leave its asset-buying program on hold.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)