By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 10 The euro hovered near one-month lows on Thursday as cautious markets digested buying by sovereign investors outside Europe amid deeper concerns a spike in Italian borrowing costs could eventually lead to a break-up of the euro zone.

Investors are worried that if Italian yields follow the examples of Greece, Portugal and Ireland and keep widening over their German counterparts, Rome could be forced to seek external funding.

This is likely to keep the euro under pressure in coming weeks and every bounce will be sold into, and players continued to express their bearish view on the euro through the options market.

Banks, already facing large losses on their holdings of Greek debt, could be forced to sell Italian bonds leading to more volatility in bond markets and spilling into other asset classes. And in its current form, the euro zone's rescue fund is too small to mount a rescue effort for Italy -- the region's third-largest economy.

Still, with many investors already bearish on the euro, there was little chance of it replicating the sharp slide it witnessed on Wednesday when Italian 10-year bond yields crossed the 7 percent mark -- a level many consider unsustainable for it to borrow funds at.

"We think the fair value for the euro is at $1.35-1.36 and think these levels will be sticky given how heavy positioning is against the euro," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

"We are bearish on the euro zone, but we do see steady support for the euro from Middle east and Asian sovereign investors."

Buying by these investors lifted the euro from a one-month low of $1.3484 on EBS and the single curency was last trading at $1.3574, up 0.2 percent on the day. Traders cited large expiries at $1.3500 which could sway trade.

Decent support for the currency is at $1.3405 -- the 76.4 percent retracement of the euro's move from a low of $1.3144 on Oct. 4 to a high of around $1.4247 on Oct. 27.

The common currency lost more that 2 percent on Wednesday, dropping by its most in 15 months against the dollar.

That drop came as investors' confidence in Italy evaporated and speculation grew that it would have to resort to external funding.

Expectations are rising the European Central Bank will have to step in with further rate cuts and liquidity provisions. There are also hopes it will step up purchases of Italian bonds in a bid to contain the debt spiral -- though ratesetters played down that eventuality on Thursday.

Italy sold 5 billion euros of 12-month Treasury bills on Thursday that drew better than expected response, although gross yields at the sale rose to 6.09 percent -- the highest since Sept. 1997.

Italian/German government bond yield spreads stabilised as traders said the ECB was buying the country's short term debt, but lingering worries about the country's funding position dominated..

EU sources told Reuters that German and French officials have discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the European Union involving stricter rules for euro zone members which not all of them might be willing or able to live with.

But European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso issued a stern warning of the dangers of splitting the 17-nation currency zone.

BEARISH OPTIONS POSITIONING

On the options market, the one-month implied volatility, a gauge of market expectations of the euro's moves versus the dollar, surged to a one-month high of 16.40 percent from a low of 14.00 percent the previous session.

In addition, the pair's one-month risk reversals were at 4.15 vols favouring euro puts -- bets on the currency to fall -- rising to extreme levels.

"We maintain our short position and lower the stop to $1.3630 to protect profits, anticipating a decline towards the $1.3360 area initially," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"We re-emphasize our medium-term $1.3145/1.3100."

Against the yen, the euro dipped to a two-week low of 104.73 yen, still some distance away from the decade low of 100.77 yen hit in early October. It was last trading at 105.395.

Sterling was flat on the day at $1.5912 ahead of a monetary policy decision by the Bank of England. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates at a record low and leave its asset-buying program on hold. (Editing by John Stonestreet)