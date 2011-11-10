(Adds details, updates prices)

* Euro off 1-month low as Italian bond yields stabilise

* Buying seen in Middle East, Asia

* Euro/dlr risk reversals hit extremes, implied vols climb

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 10 The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday, pulling away from a one-month low on signs Italy's political deadlock may be easing and after it paid less than feared to issue short-term debt, though the single currency remained vulnerable.

Markets gained some relief as Italy moved closer to a national unity government, while former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos was poised to head a new crisis coalition in Greece.

The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.3616, having earlier hit a one-month low of $1.3484 on EBS in a volatile session.

On Wednesday, it lost more than 2 percent, dropping by its most in 15 months against the dollar. Tensions in the euro zone and worries it might eventually break up left the single currency vulnerable to a further move lower, analysts said.

Traders cited talk of large expiries at $1.3500 and $1.3600, which could sway trade. Support for the currency was seen at $1.3405 -- the 76.4 percent retracement of the euro's move from a low of $1.3144 on Oct. 4 to a high of around $1.4247 on Oct. 27.

"The euro will continue to be quite volatile," said Colin Harte, director of currency and fixed income at Barings Asset Management, which has around $40 million in currency hedge funds.

"The major change will only come when people know whether policymakers will commit themselves to some sort of major policy response or whether they will go to the printing presses to save Italy, which would result in a weaker euro."

Investors were worried that if Italian yields follow the examples of Greece, Portugal and Ireland and keep widening over their German counterparts, Rome could be forced to seek external funding.

This is likely to keep the euro under pressure in the coming weeks, and players continued to express their bearish view on the euro through the options market.

However, analysts said there were likely to be bouts of short-covering lifting the single currency as investors take profit on short euro positions. This will mean the euro will not move lower in a straight line, with any recovery likely to be sold into.

"We think the fair value for the euro is at $1.35-1.36 and think these levels will be sticky given how heavy positioning is against the euro," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

"We are bearish on the euro zone, but we do see steady support for the euro from Middle East and Asian sovereign investors."

BEARISH OPTIONS POSITIONING

On the options market, one-month implied volatility -- a gauge of market expectations of the euro's moves versus the dollar -- surged to a one-month high around 16.50 percent from a low of 14.00 percent the previous session.

One-month risk reversals in euro/dollar -- a gauge of the premium demanded to buy bets on a currency falling or rising -- rose to record high levels around 4.15 vols in favour of euro puts, or bets on it falling.

"We maintain our short position and lower the stop to $1.3630 to protect profits, anticipating a decline towards the $1.3360 area initially," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"We re-emphasize our medium-term $1.3145/1.3100."

Italy earlier sold 5 billion euros of 12-month Treasury bills at a lower-than-feared 6.09 percent, while Italian/German government bond yield spreads stabilised as traders said the ECB was buying the country's short term debt, but worries about the country's funding position dominated..

Expectations are rising the European Central Bank will have to step in with further rate cuts and liquidity provisions. There are also hopes it will step up purchases of Italian bonds in a bid to contain the debt spiral -- though ratesetters rejected a bigger crisis role for the bank on Thursday.

Against the yen, the euro was up 0.2 percent at 105.62 yen, off a two-week low of 104.739 yen and still some distance away from the decade low of 100.77 yen hit in early October.

Sterling was up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.5949 after the Bank of England kept rates on hold at a record low 0.5 percent and left its asset purchase targets unchanged, as expected. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet)