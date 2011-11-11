* Euro recovers from 1-month low; Italy austerity vote eyed

* Outlook for common currency still bleak

* Talk of hedge fund demand for $1.26 euro puts

* Dollar/yen drops to lowest since intervention (Updates levels)

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 11 The euro recovered on Friday from a one-month low hit the previous day before a vote in Italy's Senate expected to approve austerity measures, but the precarious situation in the euro zone left it vulnerable to renewed selling.

Analyst said the vote, on reforms demanded by the European Union, could briefly lift the euro, though there was still a tendency to sell the currency on any rallies.

The political situations in Italy and Greece appeared to be stabilising, with former European Commissioner Mario Monti favourite to replace Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. In Greece, prime minister designate, Lucas Papademos, will name a crisis cabinet to roll out austerity plans.

The euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.3620, holding above a one-month low of $1.3484 touched on Thursday and extending gains after stop loss orders were tripped at $1.3660.

But traders cited demand to sell the currency above $1.3700, while the options market showed investors still feared further euro falls.

"With a holiday in the U.S. today there may be people taking profit on short euro positions ahead of the weekend," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

"But the main risk is to the downside in euro/dollar due to the debt situation in the euro zone and the next couple of weeks will see a test of the downside".

He said a break below Thursday's low would leave investors quickly targeting the early October low of $1.3145. Before that point, support lies around $1.3405, the 76.4 percent retracement of the euro's $1.3145 to $1.4248 rally.

The euro gained a reprieve as Italian benchmark bond yields steadied after spiking earlier in the week above 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable, but was expected to be sensitive to any renewed rise in euro zone peripheral bond yields.

Standard & Poor's mistakenly announced the downgrade of France's triple-A credit rating on Thursday, contributing to a sharp rise in the country's 10-year bond yields. S&P later said the message resulted from a technical error and not from any action it intended to take against France..

"Euro, to me, is still very much a sell on rallies," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, adding that his bank's forecast was for the euro to drop to $1.33 by year-end.

"I still think it's going to be some time before we see a sustained drop in Italian bond yields," he added.

DOWNSIDE RISKS

Market positioning in options suggests investors are bracing for a further slide in the euro, with euro/dollar one-month risk reversals trading at extreme levels above 4 in favour of euro puts -- bets on euro falls.

Some traders said hedge funds have bought euro puts with strikes around $1.26 that are due to expire in six weeks.

The euro held steady at 105.68 yen, above a one-month low near 104.74 yen hit on Thursday.

The dollar fell 0.4 percent versus against the yen to 77.54 yen, having dropped as low as 77.32 yen, the lowest since Japan's massive yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31. Market sources have told Reuters that Japan has probably conducted more intervention since then.

Asked if Japanese authorities had continued to intervene in the currency market since Oct. 31, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi declined to comment on Friday.

Both the dollar and the yen are considered safe-haven currencies in times of market stress, but speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may eventually launch another asset-buying programme, or QE3, has weighed on the dollar. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore, editing by Nigel Stephenson)