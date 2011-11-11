* Euro recovers from 1-month low; Italy austerity vote eyed
* Outlook for common currency still bleak
* Talk of hedge fund demand for $1.26 euro puts
* Dollar/yen drops to lowest since intervention
(Updates levels)
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 11 The euro recovered on
Friday from a one-month low hit the previous day before a vote
in Italy's Senate expected to approve austerity measures, but
the precarious situation in the euro zone left it vulnerable to
renewed selling.
Analyst said the vote, on reforms demanded by the European
Union, could briefly lift the euro, though there was still a
tendency to sell the currency on any rallies.
The political situations in Italy and Greece appeared to be
stabilising, with former European Commissioner Mario Monti
favourite to replace Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
In Greece, prime minister designate, Lucas Papademos, will name
a crisis cabinet to roll out austerity plans.
The euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.3620, holding
above a one-month low of $1.3484 touched on Thursday and
extending gains after stop loss orders were tripped at $1.3660.
But traders cited demand to sell the currency above $1.3700,
while the options market showed investors still feared further
euro falls.
"With a holiday in the U.S. today there may be people taking
profit on short euro positions ahead of the weekend," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"But the main risk is to the downside in euro/dollar due to
the debt situation in the euro zone and the next couple of weeks
will see a test of the downside".
He said a break below Thursday's low would leave investors
quickly targeting the early October low of $1.3145. Before that
point, support lies around $1.3405, the 76.4 percent retracement
of the euro's $1.3145 to $1.4248 rally.
The euro gained a reprieve as Italian benchmark bond yields
steadied after spiking earlier in the week above 7 percent, a
level seen as unsustainable, but was expected to be sensitive to
any renewed rise in euro zone peripheral bond yields.
Standard & Poor's mistakenly announced the downgrade of
France's triple-A credit rating on Thursday, contributing to a
sharp rise in the country's 10-year bond yields. S&P later said
the message resulted from a technical error and not from any
action it intended to take against France..
"Euro, to me, is still very much a sell on rallies," said
Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for
Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, adding that his bank's
forecast was for the euro to drop to $1.33 by year-end.
"I still think it's going to be some time before we see a
sustained drop in Italian bond yields," he added.
DOWNSIDE RISKS
Market positioning in options suggests investors are bracing
for a further slide in the euro, with euro/dollar one-month risk
reversals trading at extreme levels above 4 in
favour of euro puts -- bets on euro falls.
Some traders said hedge funds have bought euro puts with
strikes around $1.26 that are due to expire in six weeks.
The euro held steady at 105.68 yen, above a
one-month low near 104.74 yen hit on Thursday.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent versus against the yen to 77.54
yen, having dropped as low as 77.32 yen, the lowest since
Japan's massive yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31. Market
sources have told Reuters that Japan has probably conducted more
intervention since then.
Asked if Japanese authorities had continued to intervene in
the currency market since Oct. 31, Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi declined to comment on Friday.
Both the dollar and the yen are considered safe-haven
currencies in times of market stress, but speculation that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may eventually launch another asset-buying
programme, or QE3, has weighed on the dollar.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore, editing
by Nigel Stephenson)