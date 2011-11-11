* Euro recovers from one-month low; Italy austerity vote
LONDON, Nov 11 The euro rose versus the
dollar on Friday, moving away from a one-month low, before a
vote by Italy's Senate that is expected to approve austerity
measures, but the precarious situation in the euro zone left the
currency vulnerable to renewed selling.
Analysts said the vote, on reforms demanded by the European
Union, could briefly lift the euro, though there was still a
tendency to sell the currency on any rallies.
The euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.3622, holding
above Thursday's one-month low of $1.3484, with traders citing
demand from Middle East accounts. It hit a high for the day
around $1.3669 after stop loss orders were tripped at $1.3660.
Traders cited demand to sell the currency above $1.3700,
however, while the options market showed investors still feared
further euro falls.
Euro selling pressure eased as the political situations in
Italy and Greece looked to be stabilising, with former European
Commissioner Mario Monti the favourite to replace outgoing
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. In Greece, prime
minister-designate Lucas Papademos will name a crisis cabinet to
roll out austerity plans.
"The FX market needs to see confirmation that Monti will
take over and that Italy will commit to implementing the fiscal
measures that are necessary. If that is the case it would give
the euro a bit of relief," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head
of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
"But we are far from being out of the woods yet and there
will be continued question marks and volatility in FX markets
over the next few weeks".
A break below Thursday's low could leave the euro targeting
the early October low of $1.3145. Before that, support lies
around $1.3405, the 76.4 percent retracement of the euro's
$1.3145 to $1.4248 rally.
The euro gained a reprieve as Italian benchmark bond yields
fell after spiking earlier in the week above 7 percent, a level
seen as unsustainable. However, the euro was seen as sensitive
to any further rise in peripheral bond yields.
"With a holiday in the U.S. today there may be people taking
profit on short euro positions ahead of the weekend," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"But the main risk is to the downside in euro/dollar."
Standard & Poor's mistakenly announced on Thursday a
downgrade of France's triple-A credit rating, contributing to a
sharp rise in the country's yields. S&P later said the message
resulted from a technical error and not from any action it
intended to take against France..
DOWNSIDE RISKS
Market positioning in options suggests investors are bracing
for a further slide in the euro, with euro/dollar one-month risk
reversals trading at extreme levels around 4 in
favour of euro puts -- bets on euro falls.
Some traders said hedge funds have bought euro puts with
strikes around $1.26 that are due to expire in six weeks.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at 105.41 yen but
holding above a one-month low near 104.74 yen hit on Thursday.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent against the yen to 77.38 yen
, having dropped as low as 77.32 yen, the lowest since
Japan's massive yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31. Market
sources have told Reuters that Japan has probably conducted more
intervention since then.
Asked if Japanese authorities had continued to intervene in
the currency market since Oct. 31, Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi declined to comment on Friday.
Both the dollar and the yen are considered safe-haven
currencies in times of market stress, but speculation that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may eventually launch another asset-buying
programme, or QE3, has weighed on the dollar.
