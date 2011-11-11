* Euro recovers from one-month low; Italy austerity vote eyed

* Outlook for common currency still bleak

* Talk of hedge fund demand for $1.26 euro puts

* Dollar/yen drops to lowest since intervention (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 11 The euro rose versus the dollar on Friday, moving away from a one-month low, before a vote by Italy's Senate that is expected to approve austerity measures, but the precarious situation in the euro zone left the currency vulnerable to renewed selling.

Analysts said the vote, on reforms demanded by the European Union, could briefly lift the euro, though there was still a tendency to sell the currency on any rallies.

The euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.3622, holding above Thursday's one-month low of $1.3484, with traders citing demand from Middle East accounts. It hit a high for the day around $1.3669 after stop loss orders were tripped at $1.3660.

Traders cited demand to sell the currency above $1.3700, however, while the options market showed investors still feared further euro falls.

Euro selling pressure eased as the political situations in Italy and Greece looked to be stabilising, with former European Commissioner Mario Monti the favourite to replace outgoing Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. In Greece, prime minister-designate Lucas Papademos will name a crisis cabinet to roll out austerity plans.

"The FX market needs to see confirmation that Monti will take over and that Italy will commit to implementing the fiscal measures that are necessary. If that is the case it would give the euro a bit of relief," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

"But we are far from being out of the woods yet and there will be continued question marks and volatility in FX markets over the next few weeks".

A break below Thursday's low could leave the euro targeting the early October low of $1.3145. Before that, support lies around $1.3405, the 76.4 percent retracement of the euro's $1.3145 to $1.4248 rally.

The euro gained a reprieve as Italian benchmark bond yields fell after spiking earlier in the week above 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable. However, the euro was seen as sensitive to any further rise in peripheral bond yields.

"With a holiday in the U.S. today there may be people taking profit on short euro positions ahead of the weekend," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

"But the main risk is to the downside in euro/dollar."

Standard & Poor's mistakenly announced on Thursday a downgrade of France's triple-A credit rating, contributing to a sharp rise in the country's yields. S&P later said the message resulted from a technical error and not from any action it intended to take against France..

DOWNSIDE RISKS

Market positioning in options suggests investors are bracing for a further slide in the euro, with euro/dollar one-month risk reversals trading at extreme levels around 4 in favour of euro puts -- bets on euro falls.

Some traders said hedge funds have bought euro puts with strikes around $1.26 that are due to expire in six weeks.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at 105.41 yen but holding above a one-month low near 104.74 yen hit on Thursday.

The dollar fell 0.4 percent against the yen to 77.38 yen , having dropped as low as 77.32 yen, the lowest since Japan's massive yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31. Market sources have told Reuters that Japan has probably conducted more intervention since then.

Asked if Japanese authorities had continued to intervene in the currency market since Oct. 31, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi declined to comment on Friday.

Both the dollar and the yen are considered safe-haven currencies in times of market stress, but speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may eventually launch another asset-buying programme, or QE3, has weighed on the dollar. (Editing by Catherine Evans)