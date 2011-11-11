(Refiles to correct company name in 10th paragraph)
By Jessica Mortimer and Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Nov 11 The euro rose versus the
dollar on Friday, moving away from a one-month low and finding
support after Italy approved austerity measures, but the
precarious situation in the euro zone left the currency
vulnerable to renewed selling.
The euro held on to earlier gains after the Italian Senate
backed a new budget law, clearing the way for final approval in
the lower house on Saturday and the formation of an emergency
government.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3630, holding above
Thursday's one-month low of $1.3484, with traders citing demand
from Middle East accounts. But gains were limited by offers
above $1.3700.
Euro selling pressure eased on signs of political stability
in Italy and Greece, with former European Commissioner Mario
Monti the favourite to replace Italian premier Silvio
Berlusconi. In Greece, prime minister-designate Lucas Papademos
will name a crisis cabinet to roll out austerity plans.
"The FX market needs to see confirmation that Monti will
take over and that Italy will commit to implementing the fiscal
measures that are necessary. If that is the case it would give
the euro a bit of relief," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head
of currency strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank.
"But we are far from being out of the woods yet and there
will be continued question marks and volatility in FX markets
over the next few weeks".
A break below Thursday's low could leave the euro targeting
the early October low of $1.3145. Before that, support lies
around $1.3405, the 76.4 percent retracement of the euro's
$1.3145 to $1.4248 rally.
The euro is on track to end the week around 1 percent lower,
a relatively limited loss in a week of choppy trade which saw
the currency lose 2 percent on Wednesday, its worst daily
performance since August 2010 ,according to Reuters data.
A partial U.S. market holiday was seen subduing market
movements on Friday.
UNDERWEIGHT EUROS
Stephane Monier, head of fixed income and currencies at
Lombard Odier Investment Management in Geneva said that in
recent weeks he had further cut positions in the euro and Swiss
franc in favour of safer currencies.
"In terms of what we consider safe-haven currencies in the
short run, apart from the dollar, which could also benefit from
political risk in the Middle East, we are positive on the
Norwegian crown, the yen, and maybe sterling," Monier said.
He said had become overweight in those currencies in the
past six weeks, after becoming increasingly short on the euro
since summer, and going underweight Swiss francs after the Swiss
National Bank has successfully limited the franc's rise.
His firm has $36 billion in assets under management, $16
billion of which are invested in fixed income assets.
Market positioning in options suggests investors are bracing
for a further slide in the euro, with euro/dollar one-month risk
reversals trading at extreme levels around 4 in
favour of euro puts -- bets on euro falls.
Some traders said hedge funds have bought euro puts with
strikes around $1.26 that are due to expire in six weeks.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent against the yen to 77.38 yen
, having dropped as low as 77.32 yen, the lowest since
Japan's massive yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31. Market
sources have told Reuters that Japan has probably conducted more
intervention since then.
Both the dollar and the yen are considered safe-haven
currencies in times of market stress, but speculation that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may eventually launch another asset-buying
programme, or QE3, has weighed on the dollar.
