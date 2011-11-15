* Euro falls vs dollar, hits one-month low vs yen

* Rising euro zone bond yields increase contagion fears

* Yen gains broadly, faces technical resistance (Adds details, updates prices)

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 15 The euro fell on Tuesday, hitting a one-month low against the yen and plumbing a session trough versus the dollar as rises in euro zone bond yields underscored the difficulties facing policymakers in containing the region's debt crisis.

Italian borrowing costs continued to rise despite the appointment of former EU Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government in Italy. Spanish yields also rose ahead of the launch of a new 10-year bond on Thursday.

In a worrying sign of the crisis moving beyond the euro zone periphery, the spread of French, Belgian and Austrian 10-year bond yields over German Bunds hit euro-era highs while the equivalent Dutch spread hit its highest since early 2009.

"The euro zone debt crisis continues to escalate ... The ultimate outcome is still unclear -- whether the euro zone moves closer to fiscal integration or whether there is a more disorderly break-up," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU, who expects the euro to fall to around $1.25 over the next six months.

"There had been some optimism at the appointment of technocratic governments in Italy and Greece but it was not very long-lived," he said, adding there was a risk the market would start to price in a "disorderly outcome" to the crisis.

The euro lost 1 percent against the yen to hit a one-month low of 103.95 yen on trading platform EBS.

It broke below its Ichimoku cloud base around 104.10 yen, and the popular technical chart suggested a clean break below that level by Wednesday's close would open the door to more losses.

The euro fell around 0.8 percent to $1.3511, edging close to a one-month low of $1.3484 hit last week, before pulling back to around $1.3545.

Analysts said a fall below that would trigger more selling, while some traders said they would wait for $1.32 to pick up euros.

"A break below $1.3480 would leave people more inclined to take on fresh short positions," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen, adding that the common currency would be particularly sensitive to further moves in euro zone bond yields.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators cut back net short positions in the euro in the week to Nov. 8, suggesting the euro had diminishing scope for more short-covering rallies.

In a further sign the debt crisis is hitting the euro zone economy, the German ZEW survey showed analyst and investor sentiment slumped in November, the ninth monthly decline in a row, though data showed steady euro zone growth in the third quarter.

EURO ZONE FOCUS

Italian 10-year yields rose back above the 7 percent level perceived to be economically unsustainable, while Spain's Treasury paid levels not seen since 1997 to sell short-term debt as failing confidence in leaders' ability to stem the debt crisis forced up risk premiums.

The dollar was 0.15 percent lower against the yen at 77.00 yen. It had earlier jumped around 40 pips to an intraday high of 77.51 yen but gave back its gains.

"It would appear to me that demand for dollar/yen on a 76 handle has increased," a London-based trader said, but added that investors would be likely to sell the dollar on rallies as the yen was well-placed to gain in a risk-averse environment.

The U.S. currency hovered around technical support levels, with its 55-day moving average coming in at 76.95 yen.

Below that lay the base of its Ichimoku cloud at 79.90, which had put the brakes on early selling in the dollar, which hit a session trough of 79.92 yen. A break below those levels are expected to trigger more dollar downside.

Market players remain wary of the possibility of Japanese action to curb the yen's strength after Japan sold an estimated 7.7 trillion yen ($98.5 billion), a daily record for intervention, on Oct. 31. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Ron Askew)