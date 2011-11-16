* EUR/USD falls to $1.3429 as rising yields raise debt
crisis concerns
* Euro claws back losses, ECB seen buying Italian bonds
* Analysts see more downside risks to euro, crisis may
affect German bonds
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Nov 16 The euro clawed back from
one-month lows against the dollar and yen on Wednesday after the
European Central Bank was seen defending Italian and Spanish
debt from a renewed market sell-off.
The euro fell as low as $1.3429 in Asian trade, its weakest
since early October, after a rise in bond yields for France and
other countries previous considered relatively safe in a debt
crisis investors worry is spiralling out of control.
Market participants saw more downside risks for the euro as
benchmark Italian government bond yields hovered near 7 percent,
a level which many in the market consider to be unsustainable,
while its yield against safe-haven German debt has been stuck
near its widest ever.
A climb in yields in France, Belgium and Austria has raised
concerns they could come under increasing attack as incoming
governments in Italy and Greece struggle to implement fiscal .
"A new government is coming in Italy but there's still no
improvement on bond markets so it's hard to see what can be done
in the short term to reverse this," said Lutz Karpowitz,
currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
By 0921 GMT, the euro traded flat on the day at $1.3530, as
Middle Eastern names were seen buying the single currency. In
earlier trade, some Asian names were seen selling on the euro's
break below $1.35.
The single currency slid as low as 103.41 yen,
its lowest since Oct. 10, before clawing back to around 104.00,
down 0.3 percent on the day.
The concerns about the euro zone also prompted selling in
the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which are considered to
be higher-risk currencies, to the benefit of the safe-haven
dollar.
Against a currency basket, the U.S. currency hit a one-month
high of 78.397, and traded slightly higher on the day.
RISKS SPREADING TO GERMANY?
Some in the market see further downside for the euro as
funding strains among European banks are evident with
euro/dollar three-month cross currency basis swap spreads
widening to a level not seen since late 2008.
With the currency bloc caught in a vicious cycle of falls in
government bonds which hurt the region's big banks and in turn
further undermine confidence in the area, the euro is coming
under heavy pressure.
The next immediate target for euro/dollar is seen at
$1.3405-10, the bottom of the weekly Ichimoku cloud and a 76.4
percent retracement of the pair's rally last month. A break
there would open the way for a test of the Oct. 4 low of
$1.3145.
Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank in
Tokyo, said the debt crisis that started in Greece two years ago
may be festering even in Germany.
"In the past, the spreads of periphery countries gained as
their bond yields rose, while German bund yields fell. But these
days bund yields hardly fall. What this means is that the debt
domino is almost reaching Germany," Uno said.
"I think the ECB is likely to take policy action, probably
buying more government bonds and cutting rates, even before the
next policy-setting meeting on Dec. 8," he added.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; editing by
Patrick Graham)