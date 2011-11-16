* EUR/USD hits 1-mth low $1.3429, ensuing recovery loses
steam
* ECB seen buying Italian bonds but yields stay high near 7
pct
* Analysts see more downside risks to euro
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Nov 16 The euro fell in volatile
trade on Wednesday, hovering near a one-month low versus the
dollar after traders said the European Central Bank bought
Italian bonds but failed to bring market interest rates back to
levels the country can afford.
The shared currency pulled away from a session high of
$1.3557, also pressured after Italian bank Unicredit said it
would ask the ECB to extend its access to funding, cranking up
concerns about the health of euro zone banks.
The euro zone debt crisis has intensified sharply as
investors question Italy's ability to sustain its debt burden,
widely viewed as too big for other governments in the bloc to
bail out as they have for the much smaller Greek, Irish and
Portuguese economies.
The euro edged closer to $1.3429 hit in Asian trade, its
lowest since October, as the impact of ECB purchases of Italian
and Spanish bonds early in the European session faded.
ECB purchases initially pushed Italian yields down to around
6.83 percent, but their crawl back above 7
percent, a level the country could not afford to pay on new
borrowing, raised concerns that the central bank will not be
prepared to buy enough to deter aggressive selling.
"The ECB buying bonds in the market was definitely the
catalyst of the higher euro," said Adam Myers, currency
strategist at Credit Agricole CIB. "But people are starting to
question how much more the ECB can buy."
The euro traded 0.4 percent lower on the day at
$1.3469, below $1.3484, a previous low hit last week which
traders had seen as a support level.
"Maybe euro banks are in trouble, and that hasn't helped the
euro," said a trader in London. The banks are big holders of
euro zone government debt.
Traders said the euro's latest downmove was driven by
selling by macro funds. The single currency slipped
0.6 percent to 103.62 yen, having fallen as low as 103.41 yen,
its lowest since Oct. 10.
The concerns about the euro zone also prompted selling in
the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which are considered to
be higher-risk currencies, to the benefit of the safe-haven
dollar.
Against a currency basket, the U.S. currency hit a one-month
high of 78.397, while it slipped 0.2 percent to 79.92 yen
against a broadly stronger Japanese currency.
MORE PAIN
Some analysts were cautiously optimistic that Italy's new
government would rein in its debts, and said further intraday
losses in the euro could be limited if investors show confidence
in Prime Minister designate Mario Monti's new cabinet.
Monti has begun unveiling his new government.
. Having won the backing of all but one of the
country's political forces, he must push through a tough
austerity programme demanded by European leaders to restore
shattered confidence in Italy.
But a climb in yields in France, Belgium and Austria has
raised concerns those countries could come under increasing
attack as incoming governments in Italy and Greece struggle to
implement fiscal reforms.
"A new government is coming in Italy but there's still no
improvement on bond markets so it's hard to see what can be done
in the short term to reverse this," said Lutz Karpowitz,
currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Some in the market see further downside for the euro as
funding strains among European banks are evident with
euro/dollar three-month cross currency basis swap spreads
widening to a level not seen since late 2008.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag)