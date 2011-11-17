* Euro falls after 10-yr Spanish yield soars at auction
* Talk of barriers at $1.34 to check losses
* Fitch warning on U.S. banks sours risk sentiment
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 17 The euro slipped back
towards five-week lows against the dollar and the yen on
Thursday, undermined by soaring yields at a Spanish bond auction
that fuelled concerns about debt contagion and drove investors
to safe-haven currencies.
Spain paid more to sell 10-year government bonds than at any
time since 1997, when it still used the peseta, while a separate
auction saw two- and four-year borrowing costs for AAA-rated
France jump by around half a percentage point.
The auctions were held at a critical time, with the debt
crisis threatening to ensnare France and other core euro zone
economies like the Netherlands and Finland, boding ill for the
euro.
"The Spanish auction was really bad and yields are rising to
levels where there are expectations that fresh margin calls will
be imposed," said Geoff Kendrick, currency analyst at Nomura.
"The only way to trade euro is to sell. It is headed lower and
our year-end target of $1.30 looks to be tested soon."
Sentiment towards euro zone assets is at best brittle, but
with most investors already running bearish positions on the
single currency, current room to bet even more heavily on a drop
is limited.
The euro was flat on the day $1.3465, not far from a
five-week low of $1.3421 struck in the Asian session. It fell to
$1.3544 from around $1.3575 immediately after the Spanish
auction results, before recovering some ground.
Offers are cited at $1.3510-15 while there is also talk of
an option barrier at $1.34, leaving the euro hemmed within its
recent range.
Spanish yields have been driven sharply higher this month,
despite European Central Bank efforts to cap the rise by buying
the country's bonds, while French/German 10-year yield spreads
have hit their highest in the euro era.
So with French bonds under pressure and the crisis
threatening to spill to other core European countries, the euro
looks increasingly vulnerable for a test of its October low of
around $1.3145.
"We think there are further downside risks from here with a
convincing downside break of $1.3400 opening up the door to test
the recent lows near $1.3150," said Chris Gothard, head of FX
for Brown Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong. His bank forecast is
for the euro to drop to $1.29 by year-end.
Against the yen, the euro touched a five-week low of 103.40
at one point, and was last at 103.72 yen, flat on the
day.
SAFETY SOUGHT
The outlook for euro zone assets took another beating after
rating agency Moody's downgraded 12 German public sector banks,
while peer Fitch warned it may downgrade its outlook for U.S.
banks because of contagion risks from Europe.
According to Bank for International Settlements (BIS) data,
U.S. banks' foreign claims on Europe totalled around $1.44
trillion at the end the second quarter of 2011, with exposure to
peripheral economies Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain
totalling $188.8 billion.
The bulk of their European exposure is to the UK, Germany
and France, highlighting the concerns about the global banking
sector if the debt contagion spreads beyond the periphery.
That means currency investors will likely focus on the
strong link between developments in the euro zone sovereign debt
market and the European banking sector.
"We maintain our euro/dollar bearish position where we lower
the stop further to protect profits," Morgan Stanley said in a
note. It has a price target of $1.31 and stop loss lowered to
$1.3580 from $1.3650 on Wednesday.
Increased preference for safe havens like the greenback saw
the dollar index trade 0.3 percent higher on the day at 78.246
.
It rose to a one-month high against the Swiss franc,
advancing to 0.92370 francs on trading platform EBS, with
speculation the Swiss National Bank would intervene in the
currency market, weighing on the franc.
But the dollar underperformed the yen, and was down 0.15
percent at 76.94 yen.
The high-yielding Australian dollar hit a five-week low of
$1.0021 at one point, and was last 0.2 percent lower on
the day at $1.0058.
