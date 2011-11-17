* Euro falls after 10-yr Spanish yield soars at auction
* Talk of barriers at $1.34 to check losses
* Fitch warning on U.S. banks sours risk sentiment
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 17 The euro slipped back
towards five-week lows against the dollar and the yen on
Thursday, undermined by soaring yields at a Spanish bond auction
that fuelled concerns about debt contagion and drove investors
to safe-haven currencies.
Spain paid more to sell 10-year government bonds than at any
time since 1997, when it still used the peseta, while a separate
auction saw two- and four-year borrowing costs for AAA-rated
France jump by around half a percentage point.
The sales came at a critical phase of the debt crisis now
threatening to ensnare France and other core euro zone states
like the Netherlands and Finland, boding ill for the euro.
"The Spanish auction was really bad and yields are rising to
levels where there are expectations that fresh margin calls will
be imposed," said Nomura currency analyst Geoff Kendrick. "The
only way to trade euro is to sell. It is headed lower and our
year-end target of $1.30 looks to be tested soon."
Sentiment towards euro zone assets is at best brittle, but
with most investors already running bearish euro positions, the
room to bet even more heavily on a drop is limited.
The euro was flat on the day $1.3470, not far from a
five-week low of $1.3421 struck in the Asian session. It fell to
$1.3544 from around $1.3575 immediately after the Spanish
auction results before rebounding slightly.
Helping the euro off recover some ground, Italy's
newly-installed Prime Minister Mario Monti said the country
would fully implement austerity measures agreed by the previous
government and may consider additional steps.
Offers are cited at $1.3510-15 while reported option
expiries at $1.3500 and $1.3440 could dictate price action and
were likely to leave the euro hemmed within its recent range.
Spanish yields have been driven sharply higher this month,
despite European Central Bank efforts to cap the rise by buying
the country's bonds, while French/German 10-year yield spreads
have hit their highest in the euro era.
So, with French bonds under pressure and the crisis
threatening to spill to other core European countries, the euro
looks increasingly vulnerable for a test of its October low of
around $1.3145.
"We think there are further downside risks from here with a
convincing downside break of $1.3400 opening up the door to test
the recent lows near $1.3150," said Chris Gothard, head of FX
for Brown Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong. His bank forecast is
for the euro to drop to $1.29 by year-end.
Against the yen, the euro touched a five-week low of 103.40
at one point, and was last at 103.73 yen, flat on the
day.
SAFETY SOUGHT
The outlook for euro zone assets took another beating after
rating agency Moody's downgraded 12 German public sector banks,
while peer Fitch warned it may downgrade its outlook for U.S.
banks because of contagion risks from Europe.
According to Bank for International Settlements (BIS) data,
U.S. banks' foreign claims on Europe totalled around $1.44
trillion at the end the second quarter of 2011, with exposure to
peripheral economies Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain
totalling $188.8 billion.
The bulk of their European exposure is to the UK, Germany
and France, highlighting the concerns about the global banking
sector if the debt contagion spreads beyond the periphery.
That means currency investors will likely focus on the
strong link between developments in the euro zone sovereign debt
market and the European banking sector.
"We maintain our euro/dollar bearish position where we lower
the stop further to protect profits," Morgan Stanley said in a
note. It has a price target of $1.31 and stop loss lowered to
$1.3580 from $1.3650 on Wednesday.
Increased preference for safe havens saw the dollar index
trade 0.4 percent higher on the day at 78.303.
The dollar rose to a one-month high against the Swiss franc,
advancing to 0.92370 francs on trading platform EBS, with
speculation the Swiss National Bank would intervene in the
currency market, weighing on the franc.
But the dollar underperformed the yen, and was down 0.1
percent at 76.99 yen.
The high-yielding Australian dollar hit a five-week low of
$1.0021 at one point, and was last 0.4 percent lower on
the day at $1.0042.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and
William James in London.; Editing by John Stonestreet)