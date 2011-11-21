* Dollar index hits 6-week high, 'supercommittee' failure stokes safe-haven flows

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Nov 21 The dollar hit a six-week high versus a currency basket on Monday as U.S. leaders looked unlikely to agree deficit-cutting measures, prompting a retreat out of riskier currencies into safer assets, while the euro fell as its debt worries persisted.

Worries that wrangling between European leaders will protract the bloc's debt crisis pushed the euro close to a six-week low as investors sought growing yield premiums to hold Italian and Spanish bonds versus benchmark German debt.

The dollar index rose to 78.516, its highest since Oct. 10. The euro fell 0.4 percent on the day to a session trough of $1.3430, edging close to last week's low of $1.3421, although traders said it was being supported by talk of Asian sovereign demand.

"When risk aversion is really bad it is the fact that the dollar has the most liquidity that gives it support," said Jane Foley, currency strategist at Rabobank.

"The concerns over euro zone debt constitute the larger element (contributing to risk aversion), but there is also a realisation that U.S. fiscal problems are substantial."

An overwhelming Spanish election vote for a new government failed to instill optimism about Madrid's ability to deal with its economic problems.

Adding to broadly negative market sentiment, which pushed European shares down more than 2 percent, U.S. Republican and Democratic leaders of a 12-member congressional "super committee" looked set to declare they have failed to reach a deal on deficit reduction.

The retreat out of riskier assets weighed particularly heavily on the growth-linked Australian dollar, which fell more than 1 percent to a six-week low versus its U.S. counterpart.

For the moment, Washington is still expected to push ahead with $1.2 trillion in automatic spending reductions despite its inability to find appropriate budget savings, keeping the risk of an immediate credit rating cut at bay. The United States was downgraded to AA+ by Standard & Poor's in August but Moody's and Fitch still rate it triple-A.

Analysts said the dollar may continue to benefit from safe-haven flows as long as Washington avoids another rating cut.

"If the United States fails to reach agreement and we assume the spending cuts will still be delivered, that would be acceptable to the ratings agencies," said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC.

But he added: "If the automatic spending cuts are called into question, that would be problematic for the U.S. credit rating and by extension for the dollar."

EURO POSITIONING

The euro also fell to a six-week low against the safe-haven Japanese yen of 103.22 yen, according to EBS data.

Nevertheless, many have been surprised by the euro's resilience to the surge in Italian and Spanish bond yields which make it ever more costly for governments to manage debt.

"It's been difficult to push it lower despite the problems in the euro zone," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at Danske in Copenhagen. "From a speculative point of view, the market is already very short on euro/dollar."

The latest IMM data show that speculators ramped up their bets to sell the euro last week, leaving limited room to put on many more new positions to sell.

Analysts at Lloyds argued that in addition to speculators, longer-term participants have been selling the euro in past weeks, and that selling from the latter may pick up even if the IMM data shows limited scope for speculative positioning.

"Any future euro weakness looks more likely to come from selling from commercial or longer term real money accounts, which have been reluctant EUR sellers for most of this year," they wrote in a note.

However, analysts say the European Central Bank's unwillingness to commit to large-scale bond purchases and Europe's deteriorating economic backdrop mean financial markets will remain hostage to stresses in the region, which may hurt the euro.

The European Commission will propose on Wednesday much tighter control of euro zone countries' budgets and closer economic monitoring which, if proven to work, could lead in a few years to some form of joint euro bonds, a senior euro zone official said.

While such a move could help bolster confidence in the longer term, few think such drastic measures could be taken any time soon, given Germany's staunch opposition. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Catherine Evans)