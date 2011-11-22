(Updates quotes, prices, previous TOKYO)
* Dollar index close to six-week peak after U.S. debt talks
fail
* Euro boosted by short-covering but downside risks dominate
* Dollar funding strains add to greenback demand
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Nov 22 - The U.S. dollar stayed within sight
of a six-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as
concerns that politicians on both sides of the Atlantic were
failing to tackle huge debt burdens weighed on investor appetite
for risk.
Percieved riskier currencies regained some ground after
coming under pressure during the previous session, but severe
dollar funding strains continued to support the U.S. currency as
European banks scrambled to secure cash dollars.
Signs the dollar money market was seizing up added to
investor concerns the spiralling euro zone debt crisis could
pummel European banks.
The dollar index was last trading down 0.2 percent on the
day at 78.131, within reach of Monday's peak of 78.516. The
failure of a "super committee" of U.S. lawmakers to reach
agreement on a deficit cutting plan prompted investors to reach
for the safety of the world's most liquid
currency.
The euro was up 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3536,
with short covering helping the single currency climb off
session lows around $1.3469.
"We have recovered a bit off the lows but the risk
environment is going to be still very challenging. The big
events in the U.S. and Europe are still coming out as negative
and providing a bearish backdrop for investors," said Ian
Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"Any rebounds in the euro are going to be fairly
short-lived. Dollar funding concerns are still a very big factor
and are keeping risk appetite quite constrained."
Stannard said apart from a brief spike higher on Friday the
euro's upside had been capped around the $1.3550 level over the
past week and he expected the euro to retreat if it failed to
break above there today.
Stress in the dollar money market showed no sign of abating
after the three-month euro/dollar swap spread rose to 140 basis
points on Monday, the highest level since late
2008. It was last around 138 basis points.
"Everything is reminiscent of the days after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
EYE OF THE STORM
Market players said speculation that the already huge bets
made against the euro could lead to further bouts of short
covering has helped support the single currency above a six-week
low of $1.3421 hit last week.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commision showed
last Friday that speculators had already piled on bearish bets
and net euro short positions rose to 76,147 contracts.
Talk of ongoing repatriation of foreign assets by European
players has also helped put a floor under the single currency
and discouraged short-sellers.
Still, the common currency could be under renewed pressure
soon unless policymakers come up with drastic measures to stop
investors dumping euro-zone government bonds.
"Some market players, including myself, are hoping that
policymakers break new ground on the joint bond idea this week.
If there is no progress on that front, the euro could slip
back," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The European Commission has set out in a paper to be
published on Wednesday how closer monitoring of countries'
budgets could in the long run make it possible to issue jointly
underwritten euro-zone debt.
The dollar got a small lift against the yen after some
traders took comments by Finance Minister Jun Azumi as hinting
at more intervention by Japan, although he in fact merely stated
that huge buying of foreign bonds by the Bank of Japan -- an
idea floated by some economists -- would not be in line with
government thinking.
The greenback briefly rose to as high as 77.35 yen but
quickly ceded gains to stay around 76.96 yen.
The Australian dollar pared heavy losses incurred on
Monday to stand at $0.9883, up 0.3 percent on the day
but still below a support-turned-resistance level of around
$0.9910, a 61.8 percent retracement of the October rally.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Catherine
Evans)