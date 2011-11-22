(Updates prices)
* Euro boosted by short covering, downside risks seen
* Dollar index near 6-week high as U.S. debt concerns weigh
* Little reaction to jump in yields at Spanish auction
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Nov 22 The euro rose on Tuesday as
investors trimmed bets to sell the shared currency, but it was
vulnerable to more selling on concerns that politicians on both
sides of the Atlantic are failing to tackle huge debt burdens.
Such worries, illustrated by the growing premiums markets
priced in to offset the risk of holding debt issued by weak euro
zone countries, have been supporting the dollar, which hovered
near a six-week high against a basket of currencies.
Percieved riskier currencies regained some ground after
coming under pressure during the previous session, but dollar
funding strains continued to support the U.S. currency as
European banks scrambled to secure cash dollars.
The euro rose nearly half a percent on the day to
$1.3568. Demand from Mideast participants lifted the single
currency from the day's low hit in Asia, but analysts said it
would struggle to appreciate further.
"The big events in the U.S. and Europe are still coming out
as negative and providing a bearish backdrop for investors,"
said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley.
"Any rebounds in the euro are going to be fairly
short-lived. Dollar funding concerns are still a very big factor
and are keeping risk appetite quite constrained."
The dollar index slipped 0.2 percent on the day at
78.068, but stayed within reach of Monday's peak of 78.516, its
highest level since Oct. 10.
Investors had reached for the safety of the world's most
liquid currency after a "super committee" of U.S. lawmakers
failed to agree on a deficit cutting plan.
A jump in Spanish bond yields to their highest in 14 years
at a short-term bill issue on Tuesday highlighted market
concerns about the euro zone's ability to overcome its debt
crisis although the jump was not unexpected and the euro showed
little immediate reaction.
Signs the dollar money market was seizing up added to
investor concerns the spiralling euro zone debt crisis could
pummel European banks.
Stress in the dollar money market showed no sign of abating
after the three-month euro/dollar swap spread rose to 140 basis
points on Monday, the highest level since late
2008. It was last around 138 basis points.
EYE OF THE STORM
Market players said speculation that the already huge bets
made against the euro could lead to further bouts of short
covering had helped support the single currency above a six-week
low of $1.3421 hit last week.
Talk of continuing repatriation of foreign assets by
European players has also helped put a floor under the single
currency and discouraged short sellers.
Still, the euro may come suffer unless policymakers come up
with drastic measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and
stop investors dumping euro zone government bonds.
"There are so many different issues to be solved at the
moment. The European Commission is trying to cut to the chase on
euro zone bonds but it's almost a waste of time given Germany is
showing no signs of capitulating on that front," said Neil
Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
"It is unclear what is going to take us through this crisis
and where we will stand in six months' time. Given the lack of
answers to these questions it's remarkable how resilient the
euro has been."
The European Commission has set out in a paper to be
published on Wednesday how closer monitoring of countries'
budgets could in the long run make it possible to issue jointly
underwritten euro zone debt.
The dollar was little changed at 76.85 yen, while the
Australian dollar pared heavy losses incurred on
Monday. It was up 0.2 percent on the day at $0.9870 but
was still below a support-turned-resistance level of around
$0.9910, a 61.8 percent retracement of its October rally.
