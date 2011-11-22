(Updates prices)

* Euro boosted by short covering, downside risks seen

* Dollar index near 6-week high as U.S. debt concerns weigh

* Little reaction to jump in yields at Spanish auction

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 22 The euro rose on Tuesday as investors trimmed bets to sell the shared currency, but it was vulnerable to more selling on concerns that politicians on both sides of the Atlantic are failing to tackle huge debt burdens.

Such worries, illustrated by the growing premiums markets priced in to offset the risk of holding debt issued by weak euro zone countries, have been supporting the dollar, which hovered near a six-week high against a basket of currencies.

Percieved riskier currencies regained some ground after coming under pressure during the previous session, but dollar funding strains continued to support the U.S. currency as European banks scrambled to secure cash dollars.

The euro rose nearly half a percent on the day to $1.3568. Demand from Mideast participants lifted the single currency from the day's low hit in Asia, but analysts said it would struggle to appreciate further.

"The big events in the U.S. and Europe are still coming out as negative and providing a bearish backdrop for investors," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

"Any rebounds in the euro are going to be fairly short-lived. Dollar funding concerns are still a very big factor and are keeping risk appetite quite constrained."

The dollar index slipped 0.2 percent on the day at 78.068, but stayed within reach of Monday's peak of 78.516, its highest level since Oct. 10.

Investors had reached for the safety of the world's most liquid currency after a "super committee" of U.S. lawmakers failed to agree on a deficit cutting plan.

A jump in Spanish bond yields to their highest in 14 years at a short-term bill issue on Tuesday highlighted market concerns about the euro zone's ability to overcome its debt crisis although the jump was not unexpected and the euro showed little immediate reaction.

Signs the dollar money market was seizing up added to investor concerns the spiralling euro zone debt crisis could pummel European banks.

Stress in the dollar money market showed no sign of abating after the three-month euro/dollar swap spread rose to 140 basis points on Monday, the highest level since late 2008. It was last around 138 basis points.

EYE OF THE STORM

Market players said speculation that the already huge bets made against the euro could lead to further bouts of short covering had helped support the single currency above a six-week low of $1.3421 hit last week.

Talk of continuing repatriation of foreign assets by European players has also helped put a floor under the single currency and discouraged short sellers.

Still, the euro may come suffer unless policymakers come up with drastic measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and stop investors dumping euro zone government bonds.

"There are so many different issues to be solved at the moment. The European Commission is trying to cut to the chase on euro zone bonds but it's almost a waste of time given Germany is showing no signs of capitulating on that front," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

"It is unclear what is going to take us through this crisis and where we will stand in six months' time. Given the lack of answers to these questions it's remarkable how resilient the euro has been."

The European Commission has set out in a paper to be published on Wednesday how closer monitoring of countries' budgets could in the long run make it possible to issue jointly underwritten euro zone debt.

The dollar was little changed at 76.85 yen, while the Australian dollar pared heavy losses incurred on Monday. It was up 0.2 percent on the day at $0.9870 but was still below a support-turned-resistance level of around $0.9910, a 61.8 percent retracement of its October rally. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)